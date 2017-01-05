Map: DOTD

Planning to travel from Baton Rouge to New Orleans the weekend of January 13?

You may have to amend your route.

Both eastbound lanes of I-10 will be closed starting at 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, for work on an overpass near Airline Highway south of Sorrento, state highway officials said Wednesday.

The closure will last two and a half days and end at 5 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, weather permitting, said officials with the state Department of Transportation and Development.

The closure will allow workers to remove the damaged section of an overpass bridge for the westbound, on-ramp onto I-10 from Airline Highway's northbound lane.

Eastbound drivers headed to New Orleans will have to get off at Airline Highway in southern Ascension Parish and take Airline southeast to Gramercy and La. 641. Drivers can then take La. 641 in St. James Parish north to get back to I-10 and continue heading east to New Orleans.



