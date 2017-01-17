NEW ORLEANS -- One person has died in an early morning accident on I-10 E near the Morrison Road exit.

All lanes of I-10E have reopened.

According to New Orleans Police, the driver lost control of his pickup truck near the Morrison Road exit (Exit 241) while driving east on I-10. Police said they received a call around 3 a.m. about a white Nissan truck that was in a single vehicle crash.

The man's truck was found overturned near a concrete barrier. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Identification is pending notification of the family.

There is no word on the cause of the crash at this time.

A man's pickup is towed after he lost control on I-10 east near Morrison Rd. He was pronounced dead at the scene. pic.twitter.com/qTZaKdEHzV — Janella Newsome (@JanellaNewsome) January 17, 2017

