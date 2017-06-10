I-10E closed in Sorrento for the weekend

(Photo: Photo courtesy WBRZ)

SORRENTO, La. -- A portoin of I-10 Eastbound, coming from Baton Rouge to New Orleans, will be closed in order for repairs this weekend.

Drivers will be forced to take a detour along Airline Highway, then up to LA 641 to get back on I-10. The interstate will reopen Monday at 5 a.m.





According to WBRZ-TV, an overpass that's been out of use since 2015 is set to be replaced.

