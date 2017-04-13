Overturned fuel truck on fire closes I-310 in Luling

LULING, La. -- St. Charles Parish officials are responding to an overturned fuel truck that caught fire around 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning on I-310 off of the Hwy 3127 exit.

According to Total Traffic New Orleans, both northbound and southbound lanes of I-310 are closed and traffic is being diverted. I-310 southbound traffic is being diverted to the Luling River Road exit.

St. Charles Parish Sheriff Greg Champagne said two other vehicles were involved in the accident.

Doctors are trying to stabilize the driver of the fuel truck at St Charles Parish Hospital and will fly the driver to the burn unit at Baton Rouge General as soon as he stabilizes.

There is no word on the condition of the riders of the other two vehicles. The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

As of 10 a.m., crews were still working to extinguish the flames.

Joey Boudreaux shared a video of the large cloud of smoke that could be seen miles away.

