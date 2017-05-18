'I say the death penalty is too easy': Grandmother reacts to beating death of 7-week-old

SLIDELL -- "I can just say God have mercy," said Felicia Jenkins, "It hurts, but I just want God to have mercy."

Those are words not many people could have for a person accused of murdering a baby, but it's how Jenkins feels about Anthony Dearmas tonight.

The-25-year-old faces first-degree murder charges in the death of his 7-week-old son Karter Smith, who is also Jenkins' grandson.

"Prayer, it's going to change things. It'll make things better. God is going give us the strength to carry on," she said.

Jenkins says while her daughter was at work last Wednesday, Dearmas was at a home in the Eagle Lake Trailer Park in Slidell with Karter, his twin brother Karmelo, as well as their three-year-old brother, belonging to the babies' mother.

The first-time father told authorities Karter wouldn't stop crying, so he punched the baby, who he says then fell off the couch and hit his head.

But the Coroner's Office says Karter's seven skull fractures don't match that story.

"This head trauma was so significant that we doubt that it came from a fall from furniture," said Coroner Dr. Charles Preston, "This is more likely a direct pressure kind of injury."

It's a case that has the law enforcement community disgusted.

"How someone can do this to a defenseless infant is beyond me, much less the child's father," said Sheriff Randy Smith.

It's also left Karter's loved ones struggling.

"I say the death penalty is too easy for him," said Jenkins, "He needs to suffer and remember what he did to his own child."

Dearmus is also facing a charge of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile.

The family is hoping for the public's help to hold a funeral for Karter. If you'd like to contribute, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/lay-baby-kater-to-rest



© 2017 WWL-TV