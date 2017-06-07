WWL
Iberville at Bourbon Street to close for 3 weeks

Starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday June 7, Iberville Street at Bourbon Street will be closed while crews replace water and drainage lines as part of the French Quarter's infrastructure overhaul.

WWLTV 6:33 AM. CDT June 07, 2017

NEW ORLEANS -- Iberville Street at Bourbon Street will be closed starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Crews will be replacing water and drainage lines as part of the French Quarter's infrastructure overhaul.

The intersection will be closed for three weeks. If you have to travel in the area, city officials are urging you to be careful.

