If you pee on this Ikea ad, you could get a discount on a crib

Worldwide mega-retailer Ikea latest product isn't a new piece of furniture, but rather it's hoping to be a part of a new creation.

The Swedish furniture giant launched a new magazine advertisement which encourages women to pee on in hopes of receiving a discount on a baby crib. According to Adweek, the ad works almost exactly like a typical pregnancy test, using similar technology to determine whether a woman is pregnant by means of her urine. If the test comes back as positive, the discount is revealed.

Swedish agency Åkestam Holst, in cooperation with Mercene Labs, helped create the one-of-a-kind advertisement.

Interested readers can find the ad in Amelia, a Swedish lifestyle and women's magazine.

