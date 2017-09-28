Inmate dies at St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center

FRANKLIN, LA. - Deputies say an inmate at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center was found unresponsive and later died Wednesday.

Sheriff Mark Hebert’s office reports that correctional deputies observed an unresponsive male, later identified as 59-year-old Rodney Frederick, Wednesday evening. Medical staff immediately rendered aid and transported Frederick to Franklin Foundation Hospital.

Officials say Frederick was pronounced dead at the hospital.

“No foul play is suspected. An investigation is ongoing and has been turned over to the St. Mary Parish Coroner’s Office.”

Deputies say Frederick was incarcerated since March on charges of aggravated crimes against nature and aggravated incest.

