City Ethics Board to consider replacing Inspector General Ed Quatrevaux

ed-quatrevaux-fix-for-home-page.jpg (Photo: WWL)

NEW ORLEANS – The city’s independent ethics board is planning a national search for a potential new inspector general to replace incumbent Ed Quatrevaux in October, but Quatrevaux has no plans to leave the job.

October is when Quatrevaux is set to conclude his second four-year term as the independent watchdog charged with rooting out waste, fraud and abuse in city government. Ethics Review Board Chairman Allen Miller said that the vote to possibly hire a search firm on Monday is just to see what other candidates are out there.

He said an independent committee is beginning the process of evaluating Quatrevaux’s work over the last two years and that will factor into whether he will be replaced, but no decision has been made yet.

“If it comes out Ed is great and he’s the best person for the job for another four years, I don’t have a problem with that at all,” Miller said.

But in the 10 years the position has existed in New Orleans, the Ethics Review Board has never moved to replace a permanent incumbent who wanted to stay.

The city’s first inspector general, Bob Cerasoli, left the position because of health problems. Leonard Odom held the position on an interim basis for 10 months before Quatrevaux arrived in September 2009 following more than a decade as an inspector general for federal agencies.

When Quatrevaux was renewed for a second four-year term in 2013, the Ethics Review Board conducted no search for any replacement. They simply held a public hearing to reappoint Quatrevaux.

And last year, the seven-member Ethics Review Board voted unanimously to give Quatrevaux a 3.5-percent raise, bringing his salary to $205,224.

Now, less than a year later, the Ethics Review Board is looking to set aside $115,000 in its budget for the national search.

In October, Quatrevaux wrote a letter to Miller asking to be reappointed to a third term and touting his office’s work. He focused on audits that identified $25 million in savings at the airport and that exposed problems at the Police Department with the handling of rape cases and the deployment of officers to respond to calls for service.

Quatrevaux claims his work since 2009 has saved the city $84 million, and three independent Quality Assurance Reviews and two peer reviews back that up by giving Quatrevaux’s office high marks for productivity and effectiveness.

“There’s nothing about his performance that has anything to do with the vote we’re about to embark on,” said Miller, an attorney who was appointed to the ethics board by then-Xavier University President Norman Francis.

“We would get a search team in place no matter what. The board has an obligation to see what else is out there.”

Miller said the Quality Assurance Review Committee, a three-member panel appointed by the Ethics Review Board, the City Council and the mayor’s office, still needs to review Quatrevaux’s work from 2015 and 2016 before they can fully evaluate Quatrevaux’s work. But his office has filed 28 public reports and letters in that time, providing a clear record of his production.

In seven years on the job, Quatrevaux has clearly rankled some. That hit a crescendo in recent years with Quatrevaux’s calls to fire the independent police monitor, Susan Hutson. The Ethics Review Board declined to do so, members of the City Council got involved in the debate and in 2016 voters agreed to separate the two watchdogs permanently.

Hutson said “race and gender politics” were involved in her spat with Quatrevaux, and accused him of having a “vindictive and vengeful personality.”

Recently, Quatrevaux put out a report showing that New Orleans has dangerously few pedestrian crossing signals, something some said strayed beyond his watchdog mission and into the realm of policy. Some have also criticized his years-long effort to audit the Orleans Parish School Board, a legal battle he lost at the state Supreme Court in 2015.

Quatrevaux could not be reached Tuesday for comment.

