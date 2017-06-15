City refunds hundreds of traffic camera tickets after Eyewitness investigation
Thousands of local motorists have been hit with speeding tickets from New Orleans traffic cameras this year, especially with the number of cameras nearly doubling since January, when 55 new locations were added.
WWLTV 10:26 PM. CDT June 15, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
City workers enter car, move it around the block
-
Trial begin in Destrehan teacher sex case
-
Landrieu: Other monuments to come down 'sooner rather than later'
-
What was there before the Confederate monuments?
-
Man defends names on Liberty Monument
-
Tempers flare at removal of Liberty Place monument
-
Fairgrounds getting ready for Jazz Fest, rain or shine
-
Six teen boys killed in one afternoon in Fulton County
-
Promposal brings school together
-
Little know about donor, statues' future
More Stories
-
Scalise 'has improved' according to latest update…Jun 15, 2017, 7:31 p.m.
-
City refunds hundreds of traffic camera tickets…Jun 15, 2017, 10:28 p.m.
-
What is House Majority Whip? And how does Rep.…Jun 15, 2017, 8:58 p.m.