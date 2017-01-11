Ethics complaints filed against JP councilmen

Greg Buisson speaking at a Zahn campaign event. (Photo: Luke, Michael)

State ethics complaints have been filed against two Jefferson Parish council members, including the incoming mayor of Kenner, for votes they cast to give parish contracts to their political consultant.

One complaint says Councilman Ben Zahn, who will be inaugurated as mayor of Kenner on Thursday, voted twice last year to give parish contracts to Greg Buisson, whose firm Buisson Creative was consulting for Zahn’s mayoral campaign at the time. It also says Zahn voted against an ordinance that would have barred Buisson from parish contracts.

Another complaint is against Councilman Paul Johnston, saying he also voted in Buisson’s interests those three times after Buisson worked for his political campaigns. But public records show that Johnston’s campaign hasn’t paid Buisson for services since 2013.

The complaints come on the heels of a legal opinion by the parish attorney’s office that says it would be an ethics violation for council members to vote on litigation involving someone with whom they have a contractual relationship.

That stems from legislation Zahn sponsored on Wednesday’s council agenda to settle a lawsuit filed by Buisson against the council. The proposed settlement would repeal the ordinance barring Buisson from contracts and would pay Buisson up to $120,000 for legal fees.

A vote scheduled to settle that lawsuit in December was delayed and Zahn has stayed on the council for three weeks beyond when he could have taken office as Kenner mayor to have one more council meeting Wednesday.

Zahn’s mayoral campaign paid Buisson Creative nearly $35,000 in the last six months, according to campaign finance reports.

But Buisson says he no longer has any contracts with anyone on the council. He said his relationship with Zahn ended with the Dec. 10 runoff election.

Buisson sued the council and Councilman Chris Roberts personally in federal court, claiming they targeted Buisson by passing an ordinance preventing consultants who work for parish elected officials from getting parish contracts. Zahn and Johnston cast the only votes against that ordinance.

On Jan. 3, a memo by the Parish Attorney’s Office stated that it would be an ethics violation for a council member to vote on litigation if someone involved in the lawsuit has a contractual relationship with that council member.

Jefferson Parish Inspector General David McClintock took immediate action last week, asking all of the council members to disclose their financial relationships with Buisson. But Parish Attorney Michael Power sent a letter to McClintock this week saying he had no authority to force the council members to disclose their private contracts with Buisson.

McClintock responded Tuesday evening with a strongly worded letter back to Power stating he does, indeed, have the authority to get that information because he “possesses credible information of actions which may constitute violations of state and local ethics laws as well as abuse of authority.”

Buisson represents Parish President Mike Yenni and his firm received payments from six of the seven members of the parish council over the last six years, according to state campaign finance records.

In addition to Johnston and Zahn, whose mayoral campaign last paid Buisson more than $5,300 in November for “campaign services,” Councilman Mark Spears made a $200 donation to Buisson Creative last summer, and Councilwoman Jennifer Van Vrancken paid Buisson Creative $1,500 for “design services” in 2015.

Roberts and Councilman Ricky Templet both hired Buisson in 2011.

Buisson Creative has received annual parish contracts for the Family Gras event in Metairie and for Mardi Gras parade stands, among others.

Roberts said the ordinance he sponsored in 2015 was intended to limit the influence of political power-brokers in government contracting after the parish had been through political scandals involving self-dealing.

But Buisson claimed in his lawsuit that Roberts targeted him after Buisson represented Roberts’ opponent Louis Congemi in a knock-down, drag-out election for at-large council in 2015. Roberts had previously used Buisson as his own consultant in 2011.

