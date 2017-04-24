ExposeDAT blogger outs herself in court case

The previously anonymous blogger at the center of an unconstitutional sheriff’s raid last year in Terrebonne Parish has outed herself in federal court documents.

Jennifer Anderson, the wife of Houma Police Officer Wayne Anderson, acknowledges in a new civil rights complaint against Larpenter and Parish President Gordon Dove that she is the creator and author of the ExposeDAT website and a Facebook page under the pseudonym John Turner, both of which she used to comment on the sheriff and parish president’s relationships with contractors.

The Andersons filed their original civil rights complaint last August after their home was raided and their cell phones and computers were seized by sheriff’s deputies. WWL-TV was the first to report the raid, which Larpenter defended by saying, “If you’re gonna lie about me and make it under a fictitious name, I’m gonna come after you.”

A state appeals court later ruled the raid and search warrant were unconstitutional.

The ExposeDAT blog and John Turner page on Facebook used public records to comment on contracts between the sheriff’s office and an insurance agency owned by Tony Alford, who employs the sheriff’s wife and stepson. It also showed how the parish president gave Alford no-bid contracts after owning businesses with him.

The raid and subsequent court battles exposed the Andersons’ home as the source of ExposeDAT, but the couple didn’t acknowledge that either of them were actually responsible for the online comments until now. Jennifer Anderson said she was forced to admit she was the one behind the blogs because her husband was facing discipline at the Houma Police Department over the online commenting.

© 2017 WWL-TV