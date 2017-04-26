Insurance agent dropped from ExposeDAT lawsuit

HOUMA - A couple whose home was unlawfully raided by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office last August has dropped a local insurance agent from their civil lawsuit that alleges a conspiracy against them.



Houma Police Officer Wayne Anderson and his wife, Jennifer, whose blog ExposeDAT raised questions about government contracts, agreed to dismiss their civil rights claims against insurance agent Tony Alford.



Alford’s firm ASLR serves as the insurance agent for Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Jerry Larpenter’s office and for the parish government led by Parish President Gordon Dove. Alford employs Larpenter’s wife and son-in-law and has owned businesses with Dove, and ExposeDAT commented on the public contracts Alford’s company and its affiliates have with the government agencies run by Larpenter and Dove.



Alford, who is also head of the public levee district in Houma, filed a defamation complaint with Larpenter’s sheriff’s office against the blogger. The sheriff’s office subpoenaed records from Facebook and an internet service provider to determine the blogs were being posted from the Andersons’ devices.



On Aug. 2, sheriff’s deputies raided the Andersons’ home to seize computers and phones as they sought to unmask the then-anonymous ExposeDAT blogger and the creator of a parallel Facebook page under the pseudonym John Turner. Jennifer Anderson later acknowledged in court documents that she was the blogger.



The state and U.S. Supreme Courts had already held that speech about public officials and government activity is protected under the Constitution and struck down the use of the criminal defamation statute in those cases.

Based on that, a state appeals court threw out the search warrant on the Andersons’ house and found the defamation charges against them were unconstitutional.



The Andersons then filed a federal civil rights lawsuit, claiming damages for violations of their First and Fourth Amendment rights. They amended the complaint in January to allege a conspiracy among Larpenter, Dove and Alford, naming their government agencies in the complaint as well, including the levee district headed by Alford.



This month, the Andersons agreed to remove Alford and the levee district from the lawsuit and Judge Lance Africk granted the dismissal.

