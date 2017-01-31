JP Councilman reveals graphic nature of Yenni's texts to teen

The Jefferson Parish Council chairman gave the most graphic public description to date of President Mike Yenni’s 2015 texts to a 17-year-old boy.

Councilman Chris Roberts described the contents of Yenni’s texts in an email to his council colleagues and called on them to take a fresh look at the matter, accusing some of them of “falling back into normal routines and acting as if this either did not occur or it is acceptable for us as a parish.”

Another councilman, Ricky Templet, said he wasn’t aware of how graphic Yenni’s texts were until he read Roberts’ description.

“When I read that, my jaw dropped and went, ‘this can’t be,’” Templet said. “We need to make sure we’re doing what we need to do to protect the children of the parish.”

Roberts suggested the council can do more, including asking the parish attorney about possibly preventing Yenni from attending the Family Gras celebration, but Roberts offered few specifics. The other at-large council member, Cynthia Lee-Sheng, said the council has taken what action it could by voting unanimously to ask for Yenni’s resignation.

Another councilman, Mark Spears, said that if Roberts wants the council to do more, he should propose a resolution.

WWL-TV first exposed Yenni’s sexting scandal in September, reporting that the FBI was looking into the contents of texts Yenni sent to a teen when he was mayor of Kenner and running for Jefferson Parish president.

The teen, who later identified himself as Alex Daigle of New Orleans, released the texts to WWL-TV on condition that the station not quote from them directly. The station has never quoted any of the texts, but has consistently reported that Yenni wrote that he wanted to see the teen wearing underwear Yenni allegedly bought for the teen, to see the teen naked and to perform a sex act on him.

Yenni has repeatedly refused to answer WWL-TV’s questions about the texts or Daigle’s other allegations, including that Yenni gave him underwear and kissed him in a mall bathroom. Yenni has granted interviews to other media outlets but has never answered their questions about the contents of the texts or about the underwear or the alleged kiss.

Roberts said Yenni’s announcement last week that he was forming a new education task force -- in spite of having been banned from parish schools because of the sexting and despite having no authority over the public school system – raised new concerns. He said he had been able to confirm some of the graphic details of Yenni’s texts and wanted the council to know about them.

Roberts’ email to his colleagues says Yenni’s texts “included solicitation to perform oral sex” and then describes the specific act Yenni proposed in extremely graphic language.

That email followed texts Roberts sent to Councilwoman Jennifer Van Vrancken using similarly explicit language and suggesting she has not been strong enough in condemning Yenni.

The New Orleans Advocate reported Monday that Roberts was texting Van Vrancken about a hotly disputed vote to replace Ben Zahn on the council when Roberts went off on a tangent about the explicit details of Yenni’s texts. Zahn became mayor of Kenner this month, leaving the District 4 seat on the council vacant.

Van Vrancken, who joined all council members in calling for Yenni’s resignation last October, has not commented on Roberts’ texts to her or email to the council members, but said Tuesday that she did sign a recall petition that is the only effort with force of law to remove Yenni from office.

Roberts said not all of the council members have signed the recall petition, which has collected 50,000 signatures and is beginning a direct-mail campaign to try to reach more than 90,000 signatures by an April 6 deadline. They must collect certified signatures from a third of all registered voters to force a recall election.

There is a chance that fewer signatures – possibly around 85,000 – are needed because of outdated names on the Jefferson Parish voter rolls.

Roberts, Templet, Van Vrancken and Cynthia Lee-Sheng told WWL-TV they have signed the recall petition. Mark Spears wouldn’t say if he had but said, “if I haven’t, it doesn’t mean I won’t.” The sixth council member, Paul Johnston, did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday.

Neither did Yenni.

(© 2017 WWL)