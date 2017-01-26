JP Councilman Roberts dismissed from PR consultant's lawsuit

A federal judge ruled that a Jefferson Parish councilman is immune from a lawsuit alleging he unfairly targeted a public relations firm that represented his opponent in his last election.

Public relations consultant Greg Buisson’s claims against Jefferson Parish Council President Chris Roberts were dismissed this week by U.S. District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo, who ruled Roberts has legislative immunity.

But Buisson’s claims that his rights were violated by an ordinance passed by the parish council remain active in the federal lawsuit.

Roberts sponsored an ordinance that banned public relations consultants or their firms from having contracts with the parish if they were paid to represent candidates for parish council or parish president during that election cycle.

The council passed the ordinance in 2015, effectively stripping Buisson and his firm Buisson Creative Strategies, of contracts with the parish. Buisson sued the council and Roberts personally for violating his constitutional rights.

Buisson alleged in his lawsuit that Roberts was retaliating against Buisson, who had been his political consultant years earlier, but in 2015 produced attack ads against Roberts for Louis Congemi, who was trying to unseat

Roberts from an at-large council seat.

While the dismissal removes Roberts as a defendant, Buisson’s pursuit of legal fees and damages against the parish council continues. The parish council voted 5-2 earlier this month to reject a settlement offer by Buisson to just pay his legal fees and repeal the ordinance.

The two votes in favor of settling the case came from Councilmen Paul Johnston and Ben Zahn, who left the council to become the mayor of Kenner the next day. They were both clients of Buisson’s when they voted to suspend the ordinance and give Buisson a contract in November.

Buisson also represents Jefferson Parish President Mike Yenni.

(© 2017 WWL)