Nagin briber accused of new fraud scheme in Florida

Frank Fradella (right) pictured with his attorney Randy Smith (Photo: WWLTV)

New records filed in federal court allege that a key witness in the 2014 bribery conviction of former New Orleans Mayor Ray Nagin, was committing money laundering in Florida even while he was convincing federal prosecutors to get him a light sentence in New Orleans.



As WWL-TV first reported in December, Covington resident Frank Fradella, a businessman who admitted bribing Nagin with free granite and money for his son’s struggling granite countertop business, has now been charged with money laundering in Broward County, Fla.

An undercover agent from a joint state-federal task force testified for Fradella’s arrest warrant that he caught Fradella running a so-called “pump-and-dump” scheme to artificially inflate the value of a company and then sell off ownership before the stock price tanks. Fradella was accused of a similar “pump-and-dump” scheme and securities fraud in federal court in Dallas before he agreed to testify against Nagin, then had the Dallas charges dropped as a part of his 2012 plea deal.

When he was sentenced for bribing Nagin, federal prosecutors sang his praises to U.S. District Judge Susie Morgan and he got a light sentence of a year and a day. But the Florida charges allege that at that same time, he was also involved in a money laundering scheme by investing in a Colorado marijuana business.



Fradella already served his one-year prison sentence for bribing Nagin, but he is still under supervised release until April. U.S. Attorney Kenneth Polite says his office is closely monitoring the case in Florida to determine if they should try to revoke Fradella's parole and send him back to federal prison.

“We are aware of the allegations against Mr. Fradella of additional criminal conduct in Florida. At this time, we’re following our normal office procedure to await resolution of those charges before we determine how it may affect his supervised release in this district,” said Polite, who was not yet U.S. attorney when Fradella made his plea deal in the Nagin case. If the Florida case is not resolved before Fradella’s supervised released ends in April, Polite said he would consider filing to revoke Fradella’s release to possibly send him back to prison.

Fradella’s attorney in the Nagin case, Randy Smith, did not respond to a phone message seeking comment.

