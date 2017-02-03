Sexual battery victim: Escaped inmates were part of Bridge City chaos

Kristen Byas, a youth prison counselor who was sexually battered last year and was featured in an Eyewitness Investigation last night, is concerned for her safety after learning that two of the inmates she used to watch over have escaped from another youth center and are on the loose.

INVESTIGATION: Video shows chaos that led to sexual Battery at Bridge City youth jail

Kiore Collins, 17 of New Orleans, who shot another teen to death two years ago, and Kevin Provost, an 18-year-old serving time for armed robbery, escaped Monday from the Swanson Center for Youth in Monroe.

But they were only sent to Swanson as punishment for their behavior as inmates at another state-run facility in Jefferson Parish, the Bridge City Center for Youth.

Our partners at The New Orleans Advocate reported that Collins was transferred to Swanson last April when an Orleans Parish Juvenile Court judge heard testimony about violence and chaos at Bridge City, including inmates breaking down doors and escaping onto the roof of the facility.

Now, Byas tells WWL-TV that Collins was a “ring leader” of that and that he and Provost were two of the nine inmates living in Justice Dorm, where she served as an unarmed guard and counselor. She said the other inmates were “terrified of Kiore because he had actually killed someone” and he was “one of three or four inmates pretty much running the whole campus.”

She said Provost was sent away with Collins because he was one of his most avid followers. “The head and the tail,” she said.

About a month after Collins and Provost were transferred to Swanson, the remaining seven inmates of Justice Dorm were seen in surveillance video getting unruly and essentially overpowering Byas. Two of the inmates, Christopher Conner, 18, and Romone Andrus, 16, were later convicted of sexual battery on Byas.

A third Swanson inmate who escaped with Collins and Provost was captured in Monroe on Tuesday. Law enforcement are still searching for Collins and Provost and believe they were headed for the New Orleans area.

