State touts changes at youth prison, but problems persist

A sexual battery by two inmates at the Bridge City Center for Youth last year, along with evidence of larger problems at the state-run juvenile detention center, has led to major changes, according to the state Office of Juvenile Justice.

OJJ brought in a new director at Bridge City, reduced the inmate population below 100 for the first time and hired and trained more staff to keep inmate-staff ratios in line with national standards.

But the unarmed guard who was attacked by inmates in May 2016 questions how the Office of Juvenile Justice runs the center and whether it’s truly making significant and lasting changes to protect its staff.

“This is not the first change in directors. So, for them to say we have a new director, how is that any different?” said Kristen Byas, a juvenile justice specialist who watched over the seven inmates of what’s known as Justice Dorm for four months in early 2016.

On May 28, 2016, Byas was cornered, held by an inmate and molested. Surveillance video from the state criminal investigation led to the sexual battery convictions of 16-year-old Romone Andrus, who held her arms, and 18-year-old Christopher Conner, who could be seen reaching for Byas’ belt.

The video, obtained by WWL-TV through a public records request, shows an inmate upending a sofa and placing it in the entrance to a small hallway where, now hidden from the view of the only working security camera in the dorm, Byas alleged Conner molested her by touching her breast, vagina and buttocks.

If a second camera in the dorm had been working, investigators may have been able to see more of what happened in the small hallway. Also, at key moments when Andrus grabs Byas or when Conner is confronting her, the video Bridge City provided to investigators cuts out, with missing sections as long as 2 minutes, 14 seconds.

The Office of Juvenile Justice declined to say why the video was spliced, citing a lawsuit Byas filed. In the lawsuit, Byas alleges “spoliation of evidence” for either destroying or failing to preserve the video evidence.

“All I can say is I hope they have great lawyers,” LSU criminologist Peter Scharf said about the missing video.

The video shows another woman guard, a trainee in her second day on the job, who barely got out of her chair to help Byas as she lost control of the inmates, who included two 18-year-olds and one 16-year-old with an armed robbery conviction on his record.

(Below is part one of the investigation)





David Hammer talks to a female counselor who was sexually attacked at a youth jail.

Both women were unarmed, in accordance with state policy for all staff in juvenile facilities.

The staff at Bridge City knew the problems at the facility were mounting when the attack on Byas happened, especially after testimony at a court hearing a month earlier about large fights and inmates escaping onto the roof.

As she gathered the seven inmates of Justice Dorm in a circle after Byas called for backup, supervisor Rotesha Green struggled to get some of them to stop playing video games, then told the boys they needed to shape up.

“I said somebody going to be made example of if y'all are assaulting staff, you know?” Green later told the state’s investigator. “People is gone and somebody going to be made example. We been in the news a lot. They said, 'We don't care about that.'”

And yet, two days later, the inmates were given a "Field Day" of sports and games on the yard.

“The inmates know that there are no real consequences to their behaviors,” Byas said.

James Bueche, head of Louisiana's Juvenile Justice system, says that's changed now that Stephanie Mills, who helped turn things around at New Orleans' Youth Study Center, has taken over as director at Bridge City.

“We had some issues at the facility that mainly dealt around lack of staffing and lack of resources and we've put in plans and addressed a lot of those issues,” Bueche said.

In addition to reducing the inmate population and hiring more staff at Bridge City, Bueche said new staff is being trained more quickly, including specialized training for diffusing potentially violent situations without using violence or weapons.

“We've modified our training programs somewhat to get staff trained and in the dorms and engaged with the kids in a quicker manner,” he said.

But on-the-job training can be a double-edged sword. It backfired on Byas when the new trainee who joined her on Justice Dorm, Britney Brown, was seen in the video doing little to help her. Even the state’s investigator, Johnson Brad Church, expressed surprise while interviewing Brown that she had been placed on a dorm the day after she was hired and barely more than a week after she started her initial training.

There’s been a big push in recent years for juvenile justice reform, including raising the age so that those arrested when they are 17 are tried and sentenced in the juvenile system, not as adults. The argument is that the “therapeutic model” used by Louisiana’s juvenile justice system since 2005 is safer and more rehabilitative for youth.

It’s called “therapeutic" because it’s not focused on punishing inmates, but rather on giving them treatment, education and training. Bridge City, for instance, rewards good behavior from inmates by allowing them to participate in its culinary arts program.

Some have questioned if the therapeutic model is too permissive, and Byas said that may be why the “norm is chaos” at Bridge City. But juvenile justice watchdogs say Bridge City's problems stem not from the therapeutic model, but from its failure to follow that model properly.

“This is the opposite of what a therapeutic community is,” Scharf, the LSU criminologist, said after viewing the surveillance video from May 28.

“We don't actually think there's a trade-off between therapy and safety and control,” said Aaron Clark-Rizzio, director of the Center for Children’s Rights, a group that advocates for more humane treatment of juvenile offenders.

Bueche says the therapeutic model has been a major success for Louisiana’s juvenile justice system.

“All kids come in and they get an individualized treatment plan,” he said. “It's designed to deal with education, if they have substance abuse issues, if they have mental health issues. Recreation is always part of what we do.”

Clark-Rizzio said Bridge City clearly suffered from mismanagement before Bueche assumed the top job at the Office of Juvenile Justice around the time of the sexual battery incident. But he’s impressed by Bueche’s openness and the changes his office has made at Bridge City.

“We are very encouraged, but we always kind of take a wait-and-see approach to this,” Clark-Rizzio said. “We're going to push for legislation that can create a whole system of oversight because we think that's the only way ultimately we can guarantee for the community and the taxpayers that (improvement) is actually happening.”

Still, at least one alleged sexual attack happened at Bridge City after many of the reforms had been implemented. The state’s investigative file for the Byas case also includes audio recordings of interviews about a separate incident in September, in which a female staff member alleged that an inmate snuck up behind her during a social studies class and masturbated on her.

Bueche did not comment on that incident. He claims conditions are much better at Bridge City now that Mills is in charge, but acknowledged problems persist.

“When you deal with this population, you're always going to have issues,” he said. “Again, these are kids that have been through every program in their community. They got kicked out of school, they got kicked out of alternative programs, community programs, and this is kind of the final stop.”

Byas says she'd like to play a role in helping Bridge City prevent more sexual attacks, but she has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress syndrome and says now she can never go back to the youth counseling work she loves.

“Since May, it's just been flashbacks and nightmares and crying spells, anxiety, hypervigilance,” said Byas, who has been counseling troubled youth for 15 years. “I can't even imagine myself doing it anymore, and I hate that, because this is what I've been trained to do.”

And now, Byas has a new fear after two of the inmates she used to watch over escaped from another state facility in northern Louisiana and have evaded police for four days.

Kiore Collins and Kelvin Provost

Kiore Collins, 17 of New Orleans, who shot another teen to death two years ago, and Kevin Provost, an 18-year-old serving time for armed robbery, escaped Monday from the Swanson Center for Youth in Monroe.

Byas said the state runs Swanson in a more structured way and sends inmates there if they take advantage of the more laissez-faire conditions at Bridge City. Indeed, Collins and Provost were sent to Swanson as punishment for their behavior when they lived in Bridge City’s Justice Dorm with Conner, Andrus and five others.

The New Orleans Advocate reported that Collins was transferred to Swanson last April when Orleans Parish Juvenile Court Judge Mark Doherty heard testimony about violence and chaos at Bridge City, including inmates breaking down doors and escaping onto the roof of the facility.

Now, Byas tells WWL-TV that Collins was the “ring leader” of the “Justice Dorm gang” that was behind those incidents. She said the other inmates were “terrified of Kiore because he had actually killed someone” and he was “one of three or four inmates pretty much running the whole campus.”

She said Provost was transferred to Swanson with Collins because he was one of his most avid followers.

“The head and the tail,” she said.