Video shows chaos that led to sexual battery at Bridge City youth jail

After counseling troubled youth for 15 years, Kristen Byas thought she’d seen it all. She never feared for her safety – until she started working a year ago at the state’s Bridge City Center for Youth.

Her worst fears were realized on May 28, 2016, when six of the seven teenage inmates she was overseeing in the facility’s Justice Dorm surrounded her near the entrance to the bathroom. Two of the inmates, Christopher Conner and Romone Andrus, were convicted of sexual battery.

Because Conner was 18 and charged as an adult, WWL-TV was able to review the criminal investigative file. It included a video of Justice Dorm that day, and the chaos and lack of control raise serious questions about the way the Bridge City facility is run.

Byas, like all “juvenile justice specialists” working in state juvenile correctional facilities, is always unarmed while trying to control the inmates.

Kristen Byas worked in counseling for 15 years before the attack at the Bridge City facility. (Photo: WWL)

Another woman, just 10 days into her training as a juvenile justice specialist, was the only other adult watching over a dorm that housed several violent criminals.

The state said staff was supposed to be monitoring the video feed at all times, but other staff members did not come to Byas’ aid until after she said she repeatedly radioed for help.

Surveillance video from inside the dorm shows inmates playing video games, jumping at and over the guards and throwing things at them. Andrus can be seen grabbing Byas’ arms and holding them behind her back, while Conner, standing in front of Byas, reaches for her belt.

But at that very moment, the video from the dorm’s only working camera cuts out for nearly 30 seconds. When the recording resumes, Byas is free of Andrus’ hold.

“Their goal was to gang rape me. And it just did not go that far because I was fighting them off,” Byas said.

For 30 minutes after that initial encounter in the video, the scene devolves and the boys tip a sofa on its end and block the camera’s view of a small hallway by the bathroom. Then, when Byas appears to be again fending off an inmate, she disappears behind the upended sofa. At that moment, the video in the state’s criminal investigative file skips 2 minutes and 14 seconds.

“One stayed back with the counselor and then one was in the bathroom,” Byas said, describing what she recalled happening during that missing time-frame. “The other five were just, hands on me. Hands everywhere. It was just so degrading.”

James Bueche, head of the state’s Office of Juvenile Justice, declined to answer WWL-TV’s questions about what happened to the missing chunks of video. His spokeswoman cited pending litigation by Byas.

Asked about why another camera in the dorm that may have provided a better view wasn’t working, Bueche said, “We try to maintain all of our equipment to the standards where we can know what's going on in the dorm.”

LSU criminologist Peter Scharf, who has written extensively about juvenile justice reform, said a facility like Bridge City should have 360-degree surveillance and security officers on site when women are working with the inmates.

“I've been in 50 facilities like this in my career and this is an exception. This should never have happened,” Scharf said.

Aaron Clark-Rizzio of the Center for Children's Rights, a group usually focused on protecting inmates from abusive staff, was equally appalled.

“I think this is an end result of what was clearly mismanagement,” he said. “Obviously, there’s a lot of facilities that are doing it much better than this.”

The attack on Byas was just one of a string of incidents at Bridge City last spring. A month before, an Orleans Parish juvenile court judge held a hearing about the chaos at the facility, including fights and inmates escaping onto the roof.

Byas also said the staff who answered her emergency calls that day were more worried about the kids when they arrived than what had happened to her. She said some of the inmates were taken to the infirmary, but she was not. She later went to the hospital and her medical records indicate she suffered serious bruising on her back and thighs.

Rotesha Green, a supervisor who arrived after Byas called for help, told state investigators that she tried to get the inmates to behave by telling them Bridge City had been getting a lot of negative attention in the news lately.

“They said, ‘We don’t care about that,’” Green told investigator Johnson Brad Church in an audio recording that is part of the state’s investigative file.

Bueche told WWL-TV he started as the head of the Office of Juvenile Justice around the time of the May 28 incident and made changes at the facility since then, especially by increasing staffing, reducing the inmate population and changing some policies.

We’ll have more on those policies, changes at Bridge City and response from juvenile justice watchdogs in our report Friday night on WWL-TV and WWLTV.com.