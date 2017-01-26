Yenni, banned from JP schools, starts school task force

ELMWOOD, La. -- Jefferson Parish President Mike Yenni called his first news conference Thursday since WWL-TV exposed his sexting scandal in September, and he used it to announce an education task force that renewed questions about his role with public schools.

Yenni said he felt the need to act after the Jefferson Parish School System dropped from a B-grade to a C. The 17-member task force is full of well-respected education and business leaders, and Yenni promises they will work with school leaders to offer constructive advice.

But as Yenni tries to weather the fall-out from his sexually explicit texts with a 17-year-old, this move to get involved in school issues that are not under his power is particularly sensitive.

Asked by WWL-TV how he plans to tell an independently elected body how to run the schools when the school board unanimously voted in October to ban him from school grounds and school functions, Yenni met the question head on.

“You don't have to be on-site to come up with recommendations,” he said. “There's emails and phone calls we can certainly make and a board that can work with them.”

Yenni tapped Diane Roussel, a former school superintendent who is Yenni’s current chief administrative assistant, to lead the task force. And while he considers the school board’s vote to ban him “politically motivated,” he insisted his move to insert himself into public school administration is not.

“This is in no way, shape or form to be adversarial to them,” he said. “This is in no way political retribution or payback. This is to work with them and to do something good for the Jefferson Parish School System.”

Sandy Denapolis, the Kenner representative on the school board who sponsored the legislation that bans Yenni from the system’s 80 public schools and associated events, said she’s willing to accept the task force’s input.

“We’re the elected officials, the buck stops with us, but as elected officials I don’t think we should turn our backs on any offers of help,” she said.

She believes Yenni’s involvement will be limited, and Yenni said he would use email and phone calls to be involved without having to go to any schools.

He is also banned from visiting or working with children at Catholic schools and churches after the Archdiocese said his sexting with a 17-year-old “violated boundaries.” Archdiocese spokeswoman Sarah McDonald confirmed the ban was still in place this week.

Like Denapolis, Schools Superintendent Isaac Joseph welcomed the task force’s assistance.

“Dr. Diane Roussel has been chosen to chair the committee, you know she’s a former superintendent of schools here in Jefferson Parish, and we hope that this a collaborative arrangement between all of the members of the task force and not just the voice of president Yenni,” Joseph said.

But Councilman Chris Roberts, a former School Board president, said Yenni is overstepping his bounds with the task force.

“There’s a lot on our plate in parish government that we need to be focused on and I don’t necessarily think that telling the school board how to do their job is where we should be,” Roberts said.

Yenni touted what he did as mayor of Kenner to coordinate with the school board to improve school performance in the city, and he says he can do that on a larger scale with the state’s largest public school system.

“You can have the best roads, you can have some of the best traffic signalization improvements, you can have a great sewerage system and great drainage system,” he said. “But to attract that next generation to Jefferson Parish, you’ve got to have a great school system.”

Roberts also said he was left out when Yenni asked parish council members to suggest people for the task force.

Yenni said he thought all of the council members were involved in the process.

“I’d have to check our emails,” Yenni said. “I know we sent out letters to the council members and maybe it was just sent to the districts. I’m not sure on that.”



Task Force members:

Diane Roussel, chair

Sen. Conrad Appel

Seth Bloom

Marie Clesi

Jerry Daul

Rosalind Hale

Mike Hollis

Tony Ligi

Vinicio Madrigal

Todd Murphy

Natalie Newton

Mayra Pineda

Henry Shane

Jack Stumpf

Guy Williams

Darryl Ward

Louis Thomas

