Yenni remains silent about details of sexting scandal during radio appearance

METAIRIE, La. – Jefferson Parish President Mike Yenni resumed a monthly radio talk show appearance for the first time since his sexting scandal broke in September, but he still wouldn’t answer questions about some of the main allegations made by his teen texting partner, who says Yenni “victimized” him by seeking sex with him in 2015.

WWL-TV broke the story Sept. 29 that the FBI was looking into Yenni’s sexually explicit texts with a 17-year-old boy in the summer of 2015, when the then-38-year-old mayor of Kenner was running for Jefferson Parish president.

WWL-TV asked Yenni on Monday if he denied the teen’s claims that Yenni kissed him and bought him designer underwear.

The teen is now 19 and has since disclosed that his name is Alex Daigle. He turned over printouts of texts to WWL-TV in which Yenni compliments Daigle on his body, asks to see him in designer underwear Daigle says Yenni bought for him and asks Daigle to lie to his parents about his plans so they can get together. The printouts also show Yenni asking to see Daigle naked and seeking to perform a sex act on the teen.

In a separate interview with WWL-TV, Daigle alleged Yenni kissed him briefly in a mall bathroom after Yenni had presented him with three pairs of designer underwear, but emphasized that they never had sex.

Asked specifically about the kiss and the underwear, Yenni told WWL-TV “I am not answering any other questions, OK,” as he arrived at Bobby Hebert’s Cajun Cannon Restaurant to resume a monthly appearance on the “Inside New Orleans” radio show.

Yenni appeared each month on Eric Asher’s show on WGSO 990-AM until the scandal broke. Since then, Yenni has delivered several prepared statements, including a paid TV commercial apologizing for sending “improper texts,” and has granted interviews with news outlets, but not with WWL-TV.

The station has made 25 formal requests for interviews about the texts and other allegations since June 16, 2016, but Yenni has ignored or declined them each time.

Almost as soon as he welcomed Yenni back to his program, Asher dove right in with questions about the scandal. Yenni answered them by repeating his previous apologies, but again refused to comment on “specifics” when asked about the alleged kiss and the underwear. This was a typical exchange:

Asher: “Mike, what about the allegations of bringing underwear to the mall?”

Yenni: “Eric, I'm not going to get into that.”

Asher: “Well did it happen or did it not?”

Yenni: “I'm not going to get into the details.”

Asher said Yenni was missing chances to put the scandal to rest by not answering specific questions. He also said it was hypocritical of Yenni to “campaign on family values” and then try to downplay the texts with Daigle. Yenni’s response is one rarely heard from politicians.

“I didn’t campaign on family values, Eric, because you know I come from a broken home,” Yenni said.

Asher said Yenni used pictures of his wife and child in his campaign for parish president. Yenni said he believed he is a good husband and father, now of two children.

Asher: “People ask the question, ‘How can you be a good family man at the same time if you’re involved in that type of behavior?’”

Yenni: “Eric, all I can tell you is people make mistakes. I’ve asked God for forgiveness; I believe God is a merciful God.”

Asher gave Yenni credit for coming back on the air with him, but also accused him of being evasive.

Asher: “Mike, honestly, between you and (me), you've kind of talked around it.”

Yenni: “That's your opinion.”

Asher: “Mine and a lot of others' opinions.”

Yenni: “OK, and that's fair.”

The show also took questions from unscreened callers, and several expressed their concern that Yenni was trying to sweep aspects of the scandal under the rug.

“He might have moved on, and his wife might have moved on, but the taxpaying people who vote haven't moved on,” said a caller who identified himself as Roy from Kenner. “I want to know, did you buy the young man designer underwear and give it to him in a mall? Yes or no?”

When Yenni said he wouldn’t go into details again, the caller said, “I pay your salary.” Yenni responded: “That has nothing to do with my salary.”

Another caller, Herman Lombas of Metairie, took offense at Yenni’s false claims that Daigle wrote about their relationship as a part of an online contest for money. Joshi Herrmann, the editor-in-chief of The Tab, the online publication for young people where Daigle first wrote that he was “seduced” by a politician he called “Kevin,” said the publication had no such contest when Daigle’s article appeared.

Lombas told Yenni he was calling Daigle a liar.

“Well, I’m not calling anybody anything,” Yenni said.

Yenni also refused to answer questions about texts from 2009 and 2010 that were improperly downloaded from a Kenner city server while Yenni was serving as chief administrative officer and gearing up to run for mayor. Yenni alleged he was the victim of an extortion plot by one of his opponents in the mayor’s race, Louis Congemi.

Nobody was ever charged in the case, but Congemi’s ex-wife and her husband were forced to resign from the city’s information technology department for their role in leaking the texts to Congemi.

Printouts of those texts, obtained by WWL-TV, show Yenni sexting with eight men and a woman over a three-week period while Yenni was dating Michelle Swanner, now his wife. In the texts, Yenni makes reference to specific sex acts with some of the men, including one in which he discusses having sex in his office.

WWL-TV confirmed the authenticity of the text exchanges with three of the men, but Yenni questioned Monday if the texts could have been doctored after they were downloaded.

“I’m not commenting on that because I don’t believe anything that was in those text messages,” Yenni told Asher. “I’ve been shown some of those, just recently. I didn’t even recognize some of the numbers that they came from so I’m not even going to comment anymore on those.”

Certified polygraphist and hypnotherapist Ronnie Lauland told WWL-TV that he administered Yenni a voice-stress analysis test, a kind of lie-detector test, about those texts. Michelle Yenni told WVUE-TV in November that her husband passed that test. In 2012, Lauland was hired as a code inspector by the city of Kenner. City records show Yenni signed his hiring papers. Lauland denies a quid-pro-quo, but sources allege Yenni specifically directed the city’s personnel office to hire Lauland.

Asher said Yenni made the old texts fair game for questions when he claimed that his 2015 texts with Daigle were a one-time mistake that he would not repeat.

“Can people trust your judgment if ultimately this is the second time this has happened?” Asher asked.

Asher and Yenni spent some of the hour-long appearance talking about the business of Jefferson Parish, which Yenni says has not been compromised by the scandal. He pointed out that two tax measures that were on the ballot Dec. 10 passed and, although he missed the parish council meeting immediately after the scandal broke, he has attended several public events and hasn’t missed another council meeting.

The entire parish council, including his allies, called on him to resign after he admitted sending the 2015 texts. As did other major elected officials and boards. He is not visiting any parish schools and was determined to have “violated boundaries” by the Archdiocese of New Orleans, precluding him from visiting or working with children at Catholic schools and churches.

More than 50,000 registered voters have signed a petition to get a recall measure on the ballot this year, according to the Recall Yenni campaign. That’s more than the total votes cast for Yenni for parish president, but it’s barely more than halfway to the 91,000 signatures required under the state’s recall law.

Recall Yenni has started a new door-to-door campaign as it pushes toward an April 6 deadline, but political observers have said such a high bar – more than all of the votes cast for any candidate in the parish president race – is nearly impossible to surmount.

And Yenni does have some supporters, whom he calls the “silent majority.” At the end of Yenni’s radio appearance Monday, the last caller came to Yenni's defense, saying Christians should be able to forgive Yenni if his wife does.

“I am proud to say today that I would stand next to you and your wife, and that's the reason: Your wife stands next to you,” said the caller, who identified himself as Noki from Pontchatoula.

