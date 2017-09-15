'It's just horrible' - LSU campus saddened

The Louisiana State University community is in mourning a day after the death of one of their own. 18-year-old Max Gruver was pronounced dead at the hospital after leaving the Phi Delta Theta fraternity house on LSU's campus Thursday.

According to the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office this is what was found: highly elevated blood alcohol levels plus THC, which is a chemical found in marijuana. There was also swelling of the brain and lungs, which the coroner, Dr. William Clark, says appears to be related to alcohol. Gruver was a college freshman.

"It just makes me concerned about the students that I am teaching and what their lives may be like outside of the classroom," said Laura Swirsky, a graduate student who teaches freshmen at the university. "It's just really, really sad that it happened at all, but especially this early in the semester; it's just horrible."





According to LSU media relations officials, Gruver was taken from the Phi Delta Theta fraternity house to Our Lady of the Lake hospital where he was pronounced dead around noon on Thursday. His death is being investigated as a possible hazing incident. Friday a statement released on behalf of Gruver's parents say: They do not wish to be contacted or make a statement. Please respect their privacy at this time and please give them time to grieve.

Parents, like Michelle Reed, says they can't imagine what Gruver's family is going through.

"I have a 15 and 17-year-old and I can only imagine how heartbroken the parents are thinking that their child started a new milestone in their life and for it to end in such a tragedy," said Michelle.

Toxicology results could take up to four weeks and will confirm the cause of death and time of death.

