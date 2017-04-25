Jazz Fest readying for storms or shine

NEW ORLEANS- It's Day 23 of heavy lifting, wiring, connecting and testing at the New Orleans Fairgrounds.

"Pretty much trial and error because each year it's a little different depending on the weather, so hopefully we'll have some good weather this year," said vendor Kevin Lee with New Orleans Original Daiquiris.

So far, that's been the case for the Jazz Fest staging crew.

"We've had just virtually the most pristine weather we could have," said Jazz Fest Site Director Tague Richardson, "For that to carry over into the event will just be a gift from God."

Organizers say their nemeses are rain and wind, so they have game plans for both.

"We don't leave anything without tying it down. The minute we put a trailer in place, the concrete drums go next to it, we put the straps on it and it's locked into place," said Richardson, "We've come in here when we didn't do that and found things flipped over in the ponds and trailers flipped over, stuff like that. So now we are just very specific about anything that we put up, we tie down immediately."

As for avoiding those familiar muddy messes, Richardson said, "We really do our best to make sure that as much flooring is down that we can possibly do to keep the festival running. And this year, we've even added, in a lot of the open territory where the general public is, we've added a lot of walkways that won't break down."

There's even prepping for the prepping, with plywood going down ahead of big trucks pulling up, and workers keeping themselves fit for the job.

"Mentally and physically prepared," said Jamal Granderson, "That's the key to the game."

Jazz Fest organizers say 'Game On 2017.'

© 2017 WWL-TV