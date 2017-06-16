Jennifer Scalise: Thank you from the bottom of our heart

Jennifer Scalise, wife of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, made the following statement regarding Wednesday's shooting incident:
"On behalf of Steve and our children, I want to thank everyone from the bottom of our hearts for the incredible amount of prayers and warm wishes we have received since Wednesday's events.
"We are especially appreciative of the strong outpouring of love and support from our neighbors, friends, from Louisiana and across the country, as well as from President Trump, Vice President Pence, and all of Steve's colleagues who have reached out to us during this most challenging time.
"Most importantly, we are forever grateful for the heroism of Special Agents Crystal Griner and David Bailey, who saved the lives of everyone at the baseball field that morning, including Steve's. Crystal and David have been family to us for years, and we ask that you continue to pray for their full recovery.
"I would also like to personally thank all of the first responders who bravely assisted at the scene, as well as the entire staff of MedStar Washington Hospital Center for their continued excellent care.
"Our family asks that you continue to pray for Steve, Matt Mika, Zach Barth, and all of those hurt in this attack, and keep them in your thoughts as they face recovery."
