Prescription, OTC drugs can be just as dangerous for drivers as alcohol

NEW ORLEANS -- According a police affidavit, golfer Tiger Woods reported taking four separate drugs, including the pain killer Vicodin after he was found asleep at the wheel with the engine running on the side of a six lane highway near his home in Florida.

The affidavit was released a day after Woods spent nearly four hours in the Palm Beach County jail on a DUI charge.

Woods attributed the arrest to an "unexpected reaction" to prescription medicine.

Closer to home, Jefferson Parish Coroner Gerry Cvitanovich urges everyone to know the side effects of any medication, prescription or over the counter, before you operate a vehicle.

"I think a lot of people may be discounting how impaired they will be with whatever medication has been prescribed to them," Cvitanovich said. "They may feel they're okay to operate a vehicle, but they're not."

Dr. Cvitanovich says some medications are more dangerous than others.

"Any medication for pain or anxiety, those medications, the number one side effect of those medications is drowsiness," Cvitanovich said.

Experts claim "drugged driving" is a growing problem.

According to Mother's Against Drunk Drivers about 4,000 drivers are killed each year with drugs in their systems.

Louisiana State Trooper Melissa Matey says if you pass a breathalyzer test at a DWI stop, that doesn't mean you're off the hook.

"That does not mean you're not impaired, because you could still be impaired by an over the counter prescription or illegal narcotic," Matey said. "At that point, we would ask for a urine test or even a blood test."

Matey added, if you're stopped for a DWI and you refuse to take a chemical test, you get an automatic one year suspension of your drivers license.

Right now, it's hard to tell what percentage of DWI are alcohol or drug related or both.

Don Petty of the Gulf Coast High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas program says the law enforcement needs to do a better tracking specific specific impairments.

"There isn't any statewide data system that's collecting that drugged aspect of the data so there is a significant data gap," Petty said. "Every police department tracks it a little bit differently. The majority of them are going to put drunk driving incident in the log as a DWI or DUI and they're not going to distinguish between alcohol and drugs."

Dr. Cvitanovich warns taking drugs with alcohol can be a deadly combination if you plan on getting behind the wheel.

