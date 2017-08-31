An 11-month-old girl has died after possibly being left in a hot car for an extended period of time.

An 11-month-old girl died after her father left her in a car for multiple hours Thursday, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said.

Sheriff's Office spokesman Col. John Fortunato said the father, who hasn't been identified, left the girl in the vehicle earlier in the day before returning about 5:30 p.m. to find the child unconscious. The girl was taken to East Jefferson General Hospital for treatment but pronounced dead.

Charges are pending against the father, though what they will be hasn't been finalized, Fortunato said.

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, sworn in hours earlier Thursday, is expected to discuss the case at a 7 p.m. news conference. No other details were immediately available.

The inside of cars can reach deadly temperatures within minutes on hot days, according to experts. In the New Orleans area, the high temperature on Thursday was 90. ​

