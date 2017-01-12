Justice IG to launch review FBI handling of Clinton probe

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 27: FBI Director James Comey testifies during a hearing before the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee September 27, 2016 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. (Photo: Alex Wong, Custom)

ASHINGTON — The Justice Department's inspector general Thursday announced a wide-ranging review of the FBI's handling of its inquiry into former secretary of State Hillary Clinton's email use.

Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz said the review was prompted by requests from federal lawmakers and members of the public.

The internal inquiry will examine whether the Justice Department and FBI followed established "policies and procedures'' when FBI Director James Comey publicly announced that the bureau would not recommend criminal charges against then Democratic nominee Clinton related to her use of a private server while at the State Department.

The recommendation was quickly accepted by Attorney General Loretta Lynch, who had effectively ceded control of the inquiry to the FBI director after she met briefly with former president Bill Clinton prior to the conclusion of the investigation.

Horowitz also will examine the explosive series of events in the days immediately before the November general election when Comey announced that the bureau was reopening the inquiry after a new batch of emails was discovered during a separate review targeting former Rep. Anthony Weiner, the husband of top Clinton aide Huma Abedin.

The re-opened inquiry was closed just days later, but Clinton has blamed the episode as contributing to her election loss to President-elect Donald Trump.

"The review will not substitute the (inspector general's) judgment for the judgments made by the FBI or the Department (of Justice) regarding the substantive merits of investigative or prosecutive decisions,'' the inspector general said in a written statement. "Finally, if circumstances warrant, the OIG will consider including other issues that may arise during the course of the review.''

