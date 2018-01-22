NEW ORLEANS -- A 14-year-old student at New Charter High near the UNO East campus was injured when shots rang out at the campus Monday afternoon.



NOPD Superintendent Michael Harrison said that a dark-colored pickup truck pulled up outside of the school and three shots were fired in the general direction of a couple of students outside.



Harrison said that the student suffered an injury to his elbow either from a graze wound from a bullet or possibly from falling on it.



One of the students that was in the outside group had gun residue on his hands, and he was subject to arrest, said Harrison. Another student was found with a firearm.

The school was temporarily placed on lockdown. No one else was reported to be injured.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

New Orleans Police Department investigators respond to a non-life threatening shooting of a juvenile outside the Net Charter High School @theadvocateno @wwltv pic.twitter.com/HQGDE5AAGi — Matthew Hinton (@MattHintonPhoto) January 22, 2018

