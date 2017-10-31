Kaepernick-inspired Halloween costume at Louisiana casino sparks social media anger

James Pendarvis, right, in the Colin "Krapperdick" costume he wore Friday, Oct. 27, during a contest at the Horseshoe Casino in Bossier City. (Photo: Submitted)

A Bossier City casino is accusing social media users of doctoring photos to suggest that a Halloween costume contest winner donned blackface for a Colin Kaepernick-inspired look tied to NFL player protests.

The photos were shot Friday night during the Horseshoe Hotel and Casino's Monster Ball Costume Contest and then were posted to the casino's Facebook page.

Several Facebook users shared the post, sparking negative comments alleging racism and prompting the casino to remove the post. The casino issued a statement Sunday:

"The winner of the costume contest was awarded his prize based on the popular votes of the guests in attendance, and not by our property staff. Since that time, photos have been altered which misrepresent the contest winner as appearing in black face — which he was not.

"As a company that embraces inclusion, we apologize to all those who are offended."

Some of those commenting on Facebook said the use of "blackface" in the costume was offensive. Others simply said the costume was in poor taste. "Guess we reward racism now," said one comment. Said another: "Everything about this is disgusting."

