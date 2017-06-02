Kelly Barnhill throws 2-hitter, leads Florida past LSU 7-0

Image: LSU Softball Twitter (@LSUsoftball)

OKLAHOMA CITY - Kelly Barnhill threw her second straight shutout in the Women's College World Series, allowing two hits and striking out eight in top-seeded Florida's 7-0 victory over LSU on Friday night.

Barnhill (26-3), USA Softball's Player of the Year, helped put the Gators (57-8) within one victory Sunday of a spot in the championship series. On Thursday, Florida opened with an 8-0 victory over Texas A&M.

Chelsea Herndon doubled to score two in the top of the fourth. Janell Wheaton hit a solo homer in the top of the sixth and Kayli Kvistad hit a two-run homer in the seventh.

Ocasio made perhaps the play of the game in the second inning when she ran into foul territory and caught a pop fly as she fell over a barrier.

LSU starter Carly Hoover (15-8) allowed two runs on four hits in five innings, and Allie Walljasper struggled in relief.

The Tigers (48-21) will play in an elimination game Saturday.

© 2017 WWL-TV