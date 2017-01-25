Kenner revisits boat, RV ordinance Wednesday with public meeting

KENNER, La. -- Kenner officials will hold a public meeting Wednesday to talk about new rules on where people can store their boats and RVs.

The new regulation would require recreational vehicles to be in garage driveways, backyards and to be screened-off by fences or hedging.

In March of last year, the city of Kenner adopted a set of regulations that would allow people to store recreational vehicles like RVs, boats and trailers in its new Unified Development Code.

Before the UDC was passed, the city's ordinance only allowed people to store camping and recreational equipment, not recreational vehicles.

The City of Kenner gave RV owners 12 months to comply with the UDC which means they would have to be ready by April of this year.

After listening to concerns by recreational vehicle owners, the city is looking at reviewing the regulations. If the extension gets the green light from the planning and zoning commission, it then goes to city council.

The city council could vote whether or not to extend the deadline for another year, meaning people would have until April of 2018 to comply.

The planning and zoning commission will meet in city council chambers tonight at 6 p.m. at 1801 Williams Boulevard.

