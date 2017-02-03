Krewe of Iris makes dream a reality for breast cancer fighter

NEW ORLEANS, La. - The Krewe of Iris is helping one Louisiana woman live out her dream of attending a Mardi Gras ball.

Karan Crader, 51, never went to a homecoming dance or prom, but was recently invited to attend the krewe's 100th celebration.

"In November of 2011, I was diagnosed with breast cancer. In February, I had a mastectomy," Crader said.

"Did my chemo, did my radiation, and I was good to go. Did reconstructive surgery and caught an infection on the right side and they removed that as well. Went to the doctor thinking I had a gall bladder issue, and ended up being breast cancer of the liver. Had an MRI done about three months ago and they found nine more tumors in my head. I just had that treated last week with radiation."

There's no doubt, Karen Crader is a fighter.

“There are a lot of things in life that I didn’t get to do," she said through tears. "And I was told I only had 18 months to live. I'm almost to that 18 months and I'm nowhere near ready.”

She's not giving up. Which is why on Friday night instead of worrying about life, she's choosing to celebrate it.

“A lot of people take life for granted," she said. "Just keep it simple, be happy, don't let anybody keep you from making your dreams come true. Just live life to the fullest."

Crader has a bucket list of things she says she always wanted to do like going to a Mardi Gras ball. A member of the Krewe of Iris heard through a friend about Crader's story and knew the krewe had to make this a night she'd never forget.

That woman, Nancy Iovino, never met Karan but wanted to make her feel special.

"How many opportunities do we have to truly make somebody's dream come true?" she asked. "It's all about her, it's not about me."

She reached out to her fellow krewe members who, without hesitation, helped make magic happen.

"I emailed all my lieutenants and I'm going to tell you within 24 hours I had tickets for about everything," she said.

As Karan walked into the ball with family, she couldn't help but smile.

"How appreciative I am, grateful," she said.

While the krewe's generosity warmed her heart, Nancy says, it was Karan who warmed theirs. Making the celebration one no one will be able to forget.

"I can't even tell you, I can't put it into words," Iovino. "I'm going to be thinking about her, making somebody's dream come true."

The Krewe of Iris also invited Crader to ride in their parade this year. Coincidentally, she'll be on a float with the theme 'When Dreams Come True.'

