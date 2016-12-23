Krystal closes 5 Louisiana locations

Krystal recently closed all of its company-owned restaurants in the state, according to a statement issued by the company's public relations firm.

Two franchise locations in Louisiana will remain open, one at 116 Bourbon St. in New Orleans and another at 61104 Airport Road in Slidell.

The five other locations — including a restaurant that opened earlier this year in Breaux Bridge — are now boarded up.

"Effective Sunday, December 11, 2016, the company-owned Krystal locations in the New Orleans areas of New Orleans proper, Marrero, Kenner and Laplace have closed," an emailed statement to The Advertiser said. "We also are closing our Lafayette, Louisiana, company-owned location in Breaux Bridge. This was a business decision and is in no way a reflection of the hard work of these locations’ management or employees. New Orleans guests may still indulge their Krystal cravings by visiting the independently owned and operated Krystal on Bourbon Street.”

An interview request was declined.

Krystal opened just nine months ago at 1928 Rees St. in Breaux Bridge.

The fast-food restaurant chain is known for mini burgers, chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, corn dogs and breakfast items and round-the-clock service. Krystal once operated a Lafayette restaurant at The Jambalaya Shoppe's location, 4150 W. Congress St.