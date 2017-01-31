La. AG: We're ready to help with Trump travel ban

The Advertiser

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry said he "stands ready" to assist federal agents in enforcing President Donald Trump's travel ban, while Gov. John Bel Edwards said adjustments to the executive order have made it more palatable.

"If the president would like to enlist our help we stand ready and able," Landry, a Republican, said in an interview with USA Today Network of Louisiana.

"If they need to commission some of our agents, I can tell you we'd do a better job than the person the president just fired," said Landry, referring to Trump's firing of acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates after she questioned the president's order.

Edwards said the initial enforcement and implementation of the order was clumsily handled, resulting in some people with green cards being turned away.

“Unfortunately, the president’s travel ban executive order was not properly vetted within the administration to ensure its wording, intent and implementation would inspire confidence, rather than sow discord, anxiety and confusion," Edwards, a Democrat, said in a statement. "However, I am encouraged that the administration has recently clarified its intent and adjusted the implementation to address some of these concerns.”

Louisiana's primary foreign point of entry for travelers is Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.

Landry called Trump's ban on travelers from seven majority Muslim countries "a common sense approach to protecting our citizens."

"When I talk to people who oppose it, I ask, 'Do do have a lock on your front door or do you just let anyone who pleases come and go?'" Landry said. "We have seen time and time again people enter our country whose goal is to carry out acts of terrorism."

Landry said he is also in lockstep with Trump over the president's executive order denying federal funding to so-called sanctuary cities, or cities whose law enforcement officers decline to check the immigration status of those suspected of being in America illegally.

The attorney general advocated for similar state legislation during last year's session. It passed the state House, but died in the Senate.

"It's the mirror image of our position," said Landry. "Unfortunately, the bill was killed in the Gov. Edwards-controlled Senate."

One point on which Landry and Trump might disagree is the president's decision to keep former President Obama's anti-discrimination LGBT executive order in place. Landry successfully sued Edwards last year to undo a similar executive order issued by the governor, which Edwards' staff noted in an email.

"I opposed the governor's process and overreach," Landry said.

When asked if he thought the federal order was also an overreach, Landry said, "That's a federal question, and I'm a state attorney general."

Later, Landry's press secretary Ruth Wisher elaborated in a statement.

"Unlike John Bel Edwards’ overreach, the president’s executive order does not purport to create new law. No amount of political gains or media spin will change the fact that Gov. Edwards exceeded his constitutional authority. The courts have spoken clearly and partisan hacks should stop the smoke show and start listening to the people. Attorney General Landry will continue to fight executive overreach and uphold the Constitution regardless of who is in office."

Edwards' spokesman Richard Carbo quickly fired back.

"The language in Gov. Edwards' executive order is identical to the language in the order President Trump will follow," Carbo said in an email. "The attorney general's staff is mistaken. For him, this isn't about the law, it's about what's politically advantageous to his career and Louisiana has seen enough of that from our last governor."

Greg Hilburn covers state politics for the USA TODAY Network of Louisiana. Follow him on Twitter @GregHilburn1

