La. seeks to shed Sales Tax Capital of America title

Streaming that Netflix movie might cost a few cents more. Try to relax, even though that massage at your fancy spa might be a few extra bucks. Landscaping your lawn might cost an extra $10 or so depending on how many azaleas you want planted.

You might also have to pony up a little more for a Turkish bath (if you can find one in Louisiana). Same thing for an escort service (definitely available in Louisiana).

The good news? Broadening what's covered by the state's 4-cent sales tax would help offset the loss of the temporary fifth penny passed last year that's set to expire July 1, 2018, or perhaps even trigger a reduction in the permanent 4-cent state sales tax to 2 cents.

That might allow Louisiana to shed its title as the Sales Tax Capital of America after being deemed by the Tax Foundation as having the highest average sales tax rate in the country when combining state and local sales taxes.

House Bill 562, which was authored by Rep. Katrina Jackson, D-Monroe, and endorsed in Gov. John Bel Edwards' legislative agenda, would broaden the base on the 4-cent tax, while House Bill 220 by Tanner Magee, R-Houma, would wipe out every exemption and reduce the state sales tax to 2 cents.

"We don't want to be known as the Sales Tax Capital of America," said Jackson. "If we broaden what's covered by the 4 cents, what we call clean pennies, that could go a long way in offsetting the loss of the temporary penny."

Though Jackson's bill was crafted with input from the governor, she's already backing off some of what is included now, specifically services.

"I'm going to amend the bill," she said. "It's become clear as I speak with small and medium businesses that including services would be over burdensome to them and to the taxpayers."

That leaves the governor to either find someone else who could file a bill to include services or shift support to another bill that could be amended.

"I told the administration my decision (Tuesday)," Jackson said. "That doesn't mean I wouldn't consider voting for someone else's bill, but I can't include them in mine."

Magee's bill would give no protection to any product or service currently exempted from state sales taxes other than the constitutional protected items like food, prescription drugs and residential utilities.

"I'm trying to lower the rate as low as possible and start with two truly clean pennies," Magee said.

But Magee conceded his initial draft is just a starting point, something he emphasized to members of the House Ways and Means Committee Tuesday.

"I'm really flexible," he said.

An initial hearing for Jackson's bill had also been set for Ways and Means Tuesday, but will wait for another day.

Ways & Means Chairman Neil Abramson, D-New Orleans, said he expected many tax bills or changes to bills to be filed by Wednesday's deadline.

More than 140 tax bills had already been filed. "We've got a lot of work to do," Jackson said.

Gannett Louisiana