Lafayette officer killed in shooting

A Lafayette Police officer was killed Sunday night in a shooting on Moss Street.

Louisiana State Police say the officer was responding to reports of an aggravated assault with a gun at Big Boy convenience store on Moss Street and Van Buren Drive shortly after 10 p.m. Minutes later the call was upgraded to a shooting.

Lafayette Police exchanged gunfire with the suspect on arrival. One officer was shot by the suspect and was pronounced dead on the scene. The suspect fled on foot and was later caught by police and taken into custody.

Two people inside the store sustained non-life threatening injuries and were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Louisiana State Police are actively investigating the crime.

