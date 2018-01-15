Large water gusher opens up in Lake Terrace

NEW ORLEANS - A water feature in the front yard of a Lake Terrance home is neither pleasing, nor calming for neighbors living in the 1300 block of Frankfort.



"Please guys, come fix this geyser," neighbor Janice Chaffin said.



"It's a lot of water going and I don't know where it's coming from exactly," neighbor Wendy Schneider said. "But, it's just a lot of water wasting, not to mention the lawn being washed away."



Homeowner Clair Tilmont said the geyser erupted around 7 a.m. Sunday.



She said at the time the water was shooting higher than her house.



"It was complete shock and awe," Tilmont said. "I couldn't think of any reason why that would have happened. I've never seen anything like that before."



Tilmont says it was also shock and awe when the New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board told her a crew wouldn't be out to fix the apparent water main break until Tuesday at the earliest.



"There's no clarity of will they come out and fix this on Tuesday," Tilmont said. "Will I have to give them a call back most of the day Tuesday to have them come out, Wednesday?"



Neighbor Wendy Schneider said the gusher is the talk of the neighborhood.



"I posted it on my Instagram account and all my friends are joking and saying 'Oh, this is why my water bill has tripled. Oh, watch out for that $8 million water bill next month,' kind of thing, yeah."



The homeowner admits she is nervous about her next water bill.



The gusher opened up a huge hole and she's noticed quite a bit of damage to her front yard.



"I have a feeling that we're going to have to come out of pocket at least something for damage to the property, the land and making sure everything gets dug up and filled in correctly," Tilmont said.



Sewerage and Water Board spokesman Richard Rainey released a statement saying; "Crews are mobilizing today to assess and address the situation in the 1300 block of Frankfort. Due to the complicated nature of New Orleans' water system, it is difficult to predict at this point the speed of repairs."



As bad as this looks, neighbors tell Eyewitness News they are not having any problems with water pressure.





© 2018 WWL-TV