Laryssa Bonacquisti named Miss Louisiana 2017

Miss Shreveport Laryssa Bonacquisti has been named Miss Louisiana 2017.

Bonacquisti won the swimsuit competition on the second night of preliminaries and the talent competitions on preliminary night one before taking the crown.

Miss Cain River Jo Hilliard was first runner up in the competition and was followed by Miss St. Tammany Parish Emily Randon; Miss Louisiana Watermelon Festival Eva Edinger and Miss Heart of Pilot Lauren Ford.

Also announced Saturday was the winner of the Miss Congeniality Award, which went to Miss Pride of Monroe Morgan Tanner along with a $1,000 scholarship sponsored by the Propane Dealers of Louisiana. Miss Minden Abigail Reynolds also won a $1,000 Healthy Living Scholarship.

Bonacquisti won talent on Thursday with a performance of "I Want to be a Cowboy's Sweetheart" with two puppets. The ventriloquist sang, yodeled and auctioned in three voices, including her own.

On Friday, she won the swimsuit competition. Bonacquisti said finding a healthy balance while in college has been a process. She said this year she worked harder than she ever has before, and each year is an opportunity to improve.

The Top 5:

Lauren Ford, Heart of Pilot

Eva Edinger, Miss Louisiana Watermelon Festival

Jo Hilliard, Miss Cane River

Laryssa Bonacquisti, Miss Shreveport

Emily Randon, Miss St. Tammany Heritage

The Top 10 semi-finalists in the pageant were as follows:

Jo Hilliard, Miss Cane River

Eva Edinger, Miss Louisiana Watermelon Festival

Meagan Crews, Miss Spirit of Ruston

Eleanor Gilbert, Miss Holiday in Dixie

Laryssa Bonacquisti, Miss Shreveport

Molly Humphries, Miss Spirit of the Ouachita

Alexandra Gulino, Miss Dixie Gem Peach

Emily Randon, Miss St. Tammany

J'Lyn Henderson, Miss Taste of the Twin Cities

Lauren Ford, Miss Heart of Pilot

