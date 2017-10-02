Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock has ties to central Florida

Police and rescue personnel gather at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana Ave. after a mass shooting at a country music festival nearby on October 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

MELBOURNE, Fla. -- Property records show the 64-year-old man identified as the Las Vegas mass shooter lived in central Florida as recently as 2015, reports WKMG-TV 6.

Stephen Paddock lived in Viera, Florida, from 2013-15, according to records.

Paddock has family in the Orlando area, including his brother and niece. Nicole Paddock, the named shooter's niece, made a statement to police and told News 6 she's "shocked and disturbed" by what happened.

"We are completely dumbfounded," Eric Paddock, the brother of Stephen Paddock, told the Orlando Sentinel. "We can't understand what happened."

Nevada authorities confirm at least 50 people are dead and more than 400 injured in what now is considered the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history.

Forty-nine people were killed in the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando.

