Last minute Valentine's Day plans in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS -- It’s getting close to Valentine’s Day, and too close for comfort if you don’t yet have a dinner reservation. But there are other ways to dine out on the holiday beyond the top-of-mind fine dining spots. Consider the ideas below your last-minute Valentine’s Day lifeline:



Oyster Bars

The city has a growing number of great oyster bars, and they generally do not even accept reservations, never mind require them. The season is ripe, so if you and your date are oyster lovers find a perch at the your favorite oyster bar. Here my favorites in different styles:



Pascal’s Manale Restaurant

1838 Napoleon Ave., 504-895-4877



Seaworthy

630 Carondelet St., 504-930-3071



Wild Cards

One does not take reservations, the other is a new eatery/music venue Uptown.



Mariza

2900 Chartres St., 504-598-5700

Modern, very fresh regional Italian cuisine, in a casual setting with no reservations taken.



Three Muses Maple

7537 Maple St., 504-510-2749

Live music nightly (no cover), small plates with eclectic flavors - from Mediterranean to Korean.

Wine Bars

Wine bar can double as casual eateries, especially if your idea of a nice relaxing night out is a cheese plate, some charcuterie and a few glasses of wine.



N7

1117 Montegut St., no phone



Oak Wine Bar

8118 Oak St., 504-302-1485



