Latest coastal master plan offers grim picture for Louisiana's future
The latest draft of the state's Coastal Master Plan offers a much grimmer view of the future than its predecessors. Twice as much land could be lost if the state does nothing. Even if everything works as planned, about 27,000 buildings may have to be elev
WWL 9:32 AM. CST January 04, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Metairie man missing after truck found abandoned
-
Granddaughter of 'Hidden Figures' protagonist continues legacy
-
NOPD return smile to Algiers teen
-
Deadly crash at Bonnabel Boat Launch
-
Van goes into canal in Metairie
-
Flood victim recounts anxiety during storms
-
Man faces charges after woman found at Bonnabel Boat Launch
-
Fire destroys seafood restaurant in Houma
-
Fire erupts at Houma restaurant
-
Cooler weather for Wednesday
More Stories
-
Just how much do Mardi Gras beads and throws cost?Jan. 4, 2017, 9:08 a.m.
-
NOPD officers surprise Algiers teen robbed of hoverboardJan. 4, 2017, 6:37 a.m.
-
LIRR commuter train derails in Brooklyn; more than 100 hurtJan. 4, 2017, 9:03 a.m.