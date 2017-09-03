LDWF: 11-year-old boy dead, another injured after head-on boat crash in Cameron Parish

CAMERON PARISH – Agents of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries are investigating a boating accident that resulted in the death of an 11-year-old boy.

According to LDWF, the accident occurred on Saturday around 4:30 p.m. Witnesses said 11-year-old Griffin LeBlanc was operating a boat with another 11-year-old boy as a passenger near Hebert’s Landing on Lake Calcasieu. LeBlanc and the other boy were jumping another boat’s wakes when they got into the path of another oncoming 22-foot boat.

After the boats collided head-on, both boys were ejected into the water. According to LDWF, LeBlanc’s flotation device came off when he hit the water while the other boy’s remained on. A bystander got the boy who was a passenger out of the water and rushed the boy to shore where he was then taken to an area hospital. According to LDWF, the boy is still in the hospital listed in serious condition and is expected to live.

Search and rescue teams arrived on the scene and were able to retrieve LeBlanc’s body around 10 p.m. Saturday. LDWF is investigating the accident.

Agents say they suspect that LeBlanc was not wearing a flotation device that was properly fitted and in good condition. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Dive Team and the Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office participated in the search.

© 2017 WWL-TV