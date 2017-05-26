Lebron James passes Michael Jordan as all-time NBA playoff scorer

BOSTON, MA - MAY 25: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers celebrates his dunk in the third quarter against the Boston Celtics during Game Five of the 2017 NBA Eastern Conference Finals (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) (Photo: Elsa, 2017 Getty Images)

BOSTON (AP) - It will be the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals for the third straight year.

The Cleveland Cavaliers clobbered the Celtics, 135-102 in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals.



LeBron James scored 35 points and passed Michael Jordan as the NBA career points leader in the postseason. James did it with a three-pointer in the third quarter.



Kyrie Irving finished with 24 points, while Kevin Love added 15 and a game-high 11 rebounds.



The Cavs were up 43-27 after one quarter and pushed their lead into the 30s by the third quarter. They finished 19-for-41 from 3-point range, with James and Irving each hitting four.



Avery Bradley finished with a team-high 23 points for the Celtics.



The Cavaliers are 12-1 in the playoffs as they seek their second straight championship. The Warriors would like to regain the title they earned by defeating Cleveland in the 2015 Finals.



Game 1 is next Thursday in Oakland.

