Road closed warning sign (Photo: chas53, © Charles Brutlag)

The Causeway Bridge and Bonnet Carre Spillway are closed in both directions due to icy road conditions caused by freezing temperatures on Tuesday night.

In New Orleans, streetcar services are suspended at this time due to frozen precipitation on the power lines. Limited bus service will take their place until condition improve.



A full list of state road closures is below:

Lake Pontchartrain Causeway Bridge closed in both directions

Spillway closed in both directions due to multiple accidents caused by icy conditions

I-10 westbound at Williams Blvd.

The Highrise Bridge in both directions.

I-10 from Belle Terre Boulevard in LaPlace to Power Blvd. in Kenner



I-10 closed in both directions between Lafayette and Gross Tete

Right lane of Belle Chasse Bridge

I-10 eastbound between Almonaster and Downman Road



I-10 westbound near Port Allen



I-10 westbound at I-110



I-12 westbound in Baton Rouge



I-49 in both directions between Opelousas and Washington



I-49 in both directions near Shreveport



I-49 in both directions between Blanchard and Ida



I-110 in both directions in Baton Rouge



I-210 in both directions between Sulphur and Lake Charles



I-220 in both directions between Shreveport and Bossier City



I-10 in both directions between Westlake and Lake Charles

I-55 in both directions from Hwy 190 in Hammond to Mississippi state line

I-10 in both directions is closed from LaPlace to US 51B (Ponchatoula)



Streetcar services are suspended at this time due to frozen precipitation on the power lines. Limited bus service will take their place until conditions improve. The streetcar service on Canal Street, Rampart-St. Claude and St. Charles.

Bus services changes are as follows:

- The 60 Hayne is only running from Delgado to SUNO due to bridge closures

- All Express Buses- 62 Morrison, 64 Lake Forest, and 65 Read-Crowder are running from Canal to Almonaster using Chef Hwy.

- The 94 Broad is running from Washington to Almonaster

- There is currently no service running on the east side of the Industrial Canal

- The 84 Galvez is being detoured over the St. Claude bridge. The 88 St. Claude is running on the regular route.

The Department of Transportation and Development will continue to monitor priority routes for ice. Crews will be on standby to apply salt over affected bridges, will remove fallen trees from the roadway and will close routes as needed.

DOTD urges drivers to use extra caution when traveling on roadways during hazardous weather conditions and also advises to stay off the roads whenever possible.

Road closures can be monitored at 511la.org.

© 2018 WWL-TV