Who's in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame? See the list of inductees

Since the first Induction Ceremony in 1986 there have been hundreds of people immortalized in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Among the 16 honored in the first ceremony were Elivs Presley, Buddy Holly, Jerry Lee Lewis and Ray Charles. The most inductees in one year came in 1987 when 22 were added to the Rock Hall.
2017 brought seven new inductees to rock's hallowed halls.
So who is in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame? Who's out? Here's a complete list and the year they were inducted:
1986
PERFORMERS
Chuck Berry
James Brown
Ray Charles
Sam Cooke
Fats Domino
The Everly Brothers
Buddy Holly
Jerry Lee Lewis
Elvis Presley
Little Richard
EARLY INFLUENCES
Robert Johnson
Jimmie Rodgers
Jimmy Yancey
LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT
John Hammond
NON-PERFORMER
Alan Freed
Sam Phillips
---
1987
PERFORMERS
The Coasters
Eddie Cochran
Bo Diddley
Aretha Franklin
Marvin Gaye
Bill Haley
B.B. King
Clyde McPhatter
Ricky Nelson
Roy Orbison
Carl Perkins
Smokey Robinson
Big Joe Turner
Muddy Waters
Jackie Wilson
EARLY INFLUENCES
Louis Jordan
T-Bone Walker
Hank Williams
NON-PERFORMER
Leonard Chess
Ahmet M. Ertegun
Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller
Jerry Wexler
---
1988
PERFORMERS
The Beach Boys
The Beatles
The Drifters
Bob Dylan
The Supremes
EARLY INFLUENCES
Woody Guthrie
Lead Belly
Les Paul
NON-PERFORMER
Berry Gordy Jr.
---
1989
PERFORMERS
Dion
Otis Redding
The Rolling Stones
The Temptations
Stevie Wonder
EARLY INFLUENCES
The Ink Spots
Bessie Smith
The Soul Stirrers
NON-PERFORMER
- Phil Spector
---
1990
PERFORMERS
Hank Ballard
Bobby Darin
The Four Seasons
The Four Tops
The Kinks
The Platters
Simon and Garfunkel
The Who
EARLY INFLUENCES
Louis Armstrong
Charlie Christina
Ma Rainey
NON-PERFORMER
Gerry Goffin and Carole King
Holland, Dozier and Holland
---
1991
PERFORMERS
LaVern Baker
The Byrds
John Lee Hooker
The Impressions
Wilson Pickett
Jimmy Reed
Ike and Tina Turner
EARLY INFLUENCES
Howlin' Wolf
LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT
Nesuhi Ertegun
NON-PERFORMER
Dave Bartholomew
Ralph Bass
---
1992
PERFORMERS
Bobby "Blue" Band
Booker T. and the MG's
Johnny Cash
The Isley Brothers
Jimi Hendrix Experience
Sam and Dave
The Yardbirds
EARLY INFLUENCES
Elmore James
Professor Longhair
NON-PERFORMER
Leo Fender
Bill Graham
Doc Pomus
---
1993
PERFORMERS
Ruth Brown
Cream
Creedence Clearwater Revival
The Doors
Etta James
Frankie Lymon and the Teenagers
Van Morrison
Sly and the Family Stone
EARLY INFLUENCES
Dinah Washington
NON-PERFORMER
Dick Clark
Milt Gabler
---
1994
PERFORMERS
The Animals
The Band
Duane Eddy
Grateful Dead
Elton John
John Lennon
Bob Marley
Rod Stewart
EARLY INFLUENCES
Willie Dixon
NON-PERFORMER
Johnny Otis
---
1995
PERFORMERS
The Allman Brothers Band
Al Green
Janis Joplin
Led Zeppelin
Martha and the Vandellas
Neil Young
Frank Zappa
EARLY INFLUENCES
The Orioles
NON-PERFORMER
Paul Ackerman
---
1996
PERFORMERS
David Bowie
Jefferson Airplane
Little Willie John
Gladys Knight and the Pips
Pink Floyd
The Shirelles
The Velvet Underground
EARLY INFLUENCES
Pete Seeger
NON-PERFORMER
Tom Donahue
---
1997
PERFORMERS
Bee Gees
Buffalo Springfield
Crosby, Stills and Nash
The Jackson 5
Joni Mitchell
Parliament-Funkadelic
The (Young) Rascals
EARLY INFLUENCES
Mahalia Jackson
Bill Monroe
NON-PERFORMER
Syd Nathan
---
1998
PERFORMERS
Eagles
Fleetwood Mac
The Mamas and the Papas
Lloyd Price
Santana
Gene Vincent
EARLY INFLUENCES
Jerry Roll Morton
NON-PERFORMER
Allen Toussaint
---
1999
PERFORMERS
Billy Joel
Curtis Mayfield
Paul McCartney
Del Shannon
Dusty Springfield
Bruce Springsteen
The Staple Singers
EARLY INFLUENCES
Charles Brown
Bob Wills and His Texas Playboys
NON-PERFORMER
George Martin
---
2000
PERFORMERS
Eric Clapton
Earth, Wind and Fire
Lovin' Spoonful
The Moonglows
Bonnie Raitt
James Taylor
EARLY INFLUENCES
Nat "King" Cole
Billie Holiday
SIDEMEN
Hal Blaine
King Curtis
James Jamerson
Scotty Moore
Earl Palmer
NON-PERFORMER
Clive Davis
---
2001
PERFORMERS
Aerosmith
Solomon Burke
The Flamingos
Michael Jackson
Queen
Paul Simon
Steely Dan
Ritchie Valens
SIDEMEN
James Burton
Johnnie Johnson
NON-PERFORMER
Chris Blackwell
---
2002
PERFORMERS
Isaac Hayes
Brenda Lee
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
Gene Pitney
Ramones
Talking Heads
SIDEMEN
Chet Atkins
NON-PERFORMER
Jim Stewart
---
2003
PERFORMERS
AC/DC
The Clash
Elvis Costello and the Attractions
The Police
Righteous Brothers
SIDEMEN
Benny Benjamin
Floyd Cramer
Steve Douglas
LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT IN NON-PERFORMER CATEGORY
Mo Ostin
---
2004
PERFORMERS
Jackson Browne
The Dells
George Harrison
Prince
Bob Seger
Traffic
ZZ Top
LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT IN NON-PERFORMER CATEGORY
Jann S. Wenner
---
2005
PERFORMERS
Buddy Guy
The O'Jays
The Pretenders
Percy Sledge
U2
LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT IN NON-PERFORMER CATEGORY
Frank Barsalona
Seymour Stein
---
2006
PERFORMERS
Black Sabbath
Blondie
Miles Davis
Lynyrd Skynyrd
Sex Pistols
LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT IN NON-PERFORMER CATEGORY
Herb Alpert and Jerry Moss
---
2007
PERFORMERS
Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five
R.E.M.
The Ronettes
Patti Smith
Van Halen
---
2008
PERFORMERS
The Dave Clark Five
Leonard Cohen
Madonna
John Mellencamp
The Ventures
AHMET ERTEGUN AWARD (formerly lifetime achievement award)
Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff
SIDEMEN
Little Walter
---
2009
PERFORMERS
Jeff Beck
Little Anthony and the Imperials
Metallica
Run-D.M.C.
Bobby Womack
EARLY INFLUENCES
Wanda Jackson
SIDEMEN
Bill Black
D.J. Fontana
Spooner Oldham
---
2010
PERFORMERS
ABBA
Genesis
Jimmy Cliff
The Hollies
The Stooges
AHMET ERTEGUN AWARD
Otis Blackwell
David Geffen
Ellie Greenwich and Jeff Barry
Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil
Mort Shuman
Jesse Stone
---
2011
PERFORMERS
Alice Cooper
Neil Diamond
Dr. John
Darlene Love
Tom Waits
AHMET ERTEGUN AWARD
Jac Holzman
Art Rupe
AWARD FOR MUSICAL EXCELLENCE (formerly Sidemen award)
Leon Russell
---
2012
PERFORMERS
Beastie Boys
The Blue Caps
The Comets
The Crickets
Donovan
The Famous Flames
Guns N' Roses
The Midnighters
The Miracles
Laura Nyro
Red Hot Chili Peppers
The Small Faces/Faces
EARLY INFLUENCES
Freddie King
AHMET ERTEGUN AWARD
Don Kirshner
AWARD FOR MUSICAL EXCELLENCE
Tom Dowd
Glyn Johns
Cosimo Matassa
---
2013
PERFORMERS
Rush
Heart
Randy Newman
Public Enemy
Donna Summer
Albert King
AHMET ERTEGUN AWARD
Lou Adler
Quincy Jones
---
2014
PERFORMERS
Peter Gabriel
Daryl Hall and John Oates
KISS
Nirvana
Linda Ronstadt
Cat Stevens
AHMET ERTEGUN AWARD
Brian Epstein
Andrew Loog Oldham
AWARD FOR MUSICAL EXCELLENCE
The E Street Band
---
2015
PERFORMERS
Green Day
The Paul Butterfield Blues Band
Joan Jett & the Blackhearts
Lou Reed
Stevie Ray Vaughan & Double Trouble
Bill Withers
EARLY INFLUENCES
The "5" Royales
AWARD FOR MUSICAL EXCELLENCE
Ringo Starr
---
2016
PERFORMERS
Cheap Trick
Chicago
Deep Purple
Steve Miller
N.W.A.
AWARD FOR MUSICAL EXCELLENCE
Bert Berns
---
2017
PERFORMERS
ELO
Joan Baez
Journey
Pearl Jam
Tupac Shakur
Yes
- READ MORE about these inductees
AWARD FOR MUSICAL EXCELLENCE
Nile Rodgers
