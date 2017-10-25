Who's in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame? See the list of inductees

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland. (Photo: Ryan Haidet, WKYC-TV)

Since the first Induction Ceremony in 1986 there have been hundreds of people immortalized in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Among the 16 honored in the first ceremony were Elivs Presley, Buddy Holly, Jerry Lee Lewis and Ray Charles. The most inductees in one year came in 1987 when 22 were added to the Rock Hall.

2017 brought seven new inductees to rock's hallowed halls.

So who is in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame? Who's out? Here's a complete list and the year they were inducted:

1986

PERFORMERS

Chuck Berry

James Brown

Ray Charles

Sam Cooke

Fats Domino

The Everly Brothers

Buddy Holly

Jerry Lee Lewis

Elvis Presley

Little Richard

EARLY INFLUENCES

Robert Johnson

Jimmie Rodgers

Jimmy Yancey

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT

John Hammond

NON-PERFORMER

Alan Freed

Sam Phillips

---

1987

PERFORMERS

The Coasters

Eddie Cochran

Bo Diddley

Aretha Franklin

Marvin Gaye

Bill Haley

B.B. King

Clyde McPhatter

Ricky Nelson

Roy Orbison

Carl Perkins

Smokey Robinson

Big Joe Turner

Muddy Waters

Jackie Wilson

EARLY INFLUENCES

Louis Jordan

T-Bone Walker

Hank Williams

NON-PERFORMER

Leonard Chess

Ahmet M. Ertegun

Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller

Jerry Wexler

---

1988

PERFORMERS

The Beach Boys

The Beatles

The Drifters

Bob Dylan

The Supremes

EARLY INFLUENCES

Woody Guthrie

Lead Belly

Les Paul

NON-PERFORMER

Berry Gordy Jr.

---

1989

PERFORMERS

Dion

Otis Redding

The Rolling Stones

The Temptations

Stevie Wonder

EARLY INFLUENCES

The Ink Spots

Bessie Smith

The Soul Stirrers

NON-PERFORMER

- Phil Spector

---

1990

PERFORMERS

Hank Ballard

Bobby Darin

The Four Seasons

The Four Tops

The Kinks

The Platters

Simon and Garfunkel

The Who

EARLY INFLUENCES

Louis Armstrong

Charlie Christina

Ma Rainey

NON-PERFORMER

Gerry Goffin and Carole King

Holland, Dozier and Holland

---

1991

PERFORMERS

LaVern Baker

The Byrds

John Lee Hooker

The Impressions

Wilson Pickett

Jimmy Reed

Ike and Tina Turner

EARLY INFLUENCES

Howlin' Wolf

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT

Nesuhi Ertegun

NON-PERFORMER

Dave Bartholomew

Ralph Bass

---

1992

PERFORMERS

Bobby "Blue" Band

Booker T. and the MG's

Johnny Cash

The Isley Brothers

Jimi Hendrix Experience

Sam and Dave

The Yardbirds

EARLY INFLUENCES

Elmore James

Professor Longhair

NON-PERFORMER

Leo Fender

Bill Graham

Doc Pomus

---

1993

PERFORMERS

Ruth Brown

Cream

Creedence Clearwater Revival

The Doors

Etta James

Frankie Lymon and the Teenagers

Van Morrison

Sly and the Family Stone

EARLY INFLUENCES

Dinah Washington

NON-PERFORMER

Dick Clark

Milt Gabler

---

1994

PERFORMERS

The Animals

The Band

Duane Eddy

Grateful Dead

Elton John

John Lennon

Bob Marley

Rod Stewart

EARLY INFLUENCES

Willie Dixon

NON-PERFORMER

Johnny Otis

---

1995

PERFORMERS

The Allman Brothers Band

Al Green

Janis Joplin

Led Zeppelin

Martha and the Vandellas

Neil Young

Frank Zappa

EARLY INFLUENCES

The Orioles

NON-PERFORMER

Paul Ackerman

---

1996

PERFORMERS

David Bowie

Jefferson Airplane

Little Willie John

Gladys Knight and the Pips

Pink Floyd

The Shirelles

The Velvet Underground

EARLY INFLUENCES

Pete Seeger

NON-PERFORMER

Tom Donahue

---

1997

PERFORMERS

Bee Gees

Buffalo Springfield

Crosby, Stills and Nash

The Jackson 5

Joni Mitchell

Parliament-Funkadelic

The (Young) Rascals

EARLY INFLUENCES

Mahalia Jackson

Bill Monroe

NON-PERFORMER

Syd Nathan

---

1998

PERFORMERS

Eagles

Fleetwood Mac

The Mamas and the Papas

Lloyd Price

Santana

Gene Vincent

EARLY INFLUENCES

Jerry Roll Morton

NON-PERFORMER

Allen Toussaint

---

1999

PERFORMERS

Billy Joel

Curtis Mayfield

Paul McCartney

Del Shannon

Dusty Springfield

Bruce Springsteen

The Staple Singers

EARLY INFLUENCES

Charles Brown

Bob Wills and His Texas Playboys

NON-PERFORMER

George Martin

---

2000

PERFORMERS

Eric Clapton

Earth, Wind and Fire

Lovin' Spoonful

The Moonglows

Bonnie Raitt

James Taylor

EARLY INFLUENCES

Nat "King" Cole

Billie Holiday

SIDEMEN

Hal Blaine

King Curtis

James Jamerson

Scotty Moore

Earl Palmer

NON-PERFORMER

Clive Davis

---

2001

PERFORMERS

Aerosmith

Solomon Burke

The Flamingos

Michael Jackson

Queen

Paul Simon

Steely Dan

Ritchie Valens

SIDEMEN

James Burton

Johnnie Johnson

NON-PERFORMER

Chris Blackwell

---

2002

PERFORMERS

Isaac Hayes

Brenda Lee

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

Gene Pitney

Ramones

Talking Heads

SIDEMEN

Chet Atkins

NON-PERFORMER

Jim Stewart

---

2003

PERFORMERS

AC/DC

The Clash

Elvis Costello and the Attractions

The Police

Righteous Brothers

SIDEMEN

Benny Benjamin

Floyd Cramer

Steve Douglas

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT IN NON-PERFORMER CATEGORY

Mo Ostin

---

2004

PERFORMERS

Jackson Browne

The Dells

George Harrison

Prince

Bob Seger

Traffic

ZZ Top

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT IN NON-PERFORMER CATEGORY

Jann S. Wenner

---

2005

PERFORMERS

Buddy Guy

The O'Jays

The Pretenders

Percy Sledge

U2

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT IN NON-PERFORMER CATEGORY

Frank Barsalona

Seymour Stein

---

2006

PERFORMERS

Black Sabbath

Blondie

Miles Davis

Lynyrd Skynyrd

Sex Pistols

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT IN NON-PERFORMER CATEGORY

Herb Alpert and Jerry Moss

---

2007

PERFORMERS

Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five

R.E.M.

The Ronettes

Patti Smith

Van Halen

---

2008

PERFORMERS

The Dave Clark Five

Leonard Cohen

Madonna

John Mellencamp

The Ventures

AHMET ERTEGUN AWARD (formerly lifetime achievement award)

Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff

SIDEMEN

Little Walter

---

2009

PERFORMERS

Jeff Beck

Little Anthony and the Imperials

Metallica

Run-D.M.C.

Bobby Womack

EARLY INFLUENCES

Wanda Jackson

SIDEMEN

Bill Black

D.J. Fontana

Spooner Oldham

---

2010

PERFORMERS

ABBA

Genesis

Jimmy Cliff

The Hollies

The Stooges

AHMET ERTEGUN AWARD

Otis Blackwell

David Geffen

Ellie Greenwich and Jeff Barry

Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil

Mort Shuman

Jesse Stone

---

2011

PERFORMERS

Alice Cooper

Neil Diamond

Dr. John

Darlene Love

Tom Waits

AHMET ERTEGUN AWARD

Jac Holzman

Art Rupe

AWARD FOR MUSICAL EXCELLENCE (formerly Sidemen award)

Leon Russell

---

2012

PERFORMERS

Beastie Boys

The Blue Caps

The Comets

The Crickets

Donovan

The Famous Flames

Guns N' Roses

The Midnighters

The Miracles

Laura Nyro

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Small Faces/Faces

EARLY INFLUENCES

Freddie King

AHMET ERTEGUN AWARD

Don Kirshner

AWARD FOR MUSICAL EXCELLENCE

Tom Dowd

Glyn Johns

Cosimo Matassa

---

2013

PERFORMERS

Rush

Heart

Randy Newman

Public Enemy

Donna Summer

Albert King

AHMET ERTEGUN AWARD

Lou Adler

Quincy Jones

---

2014

PERFORMERS

Peter Gabriel

Daryl Hall and John Oates

KISS

Nirvana

Linda Ronstadt

Cat Stevens

AHMET ERTEGUN AWARD

Brian Epstein

Andrew Loog Oldham

AWARD FOR MUSICAL EXCELLENCE

The E Street Band

---

2015

PERFORMERS

Green Day

The Paul Butterfield Blues Band

Joan Jett & the Blackhearts

Lou Reed

Stevie Ray Vaughan & Double Trouble

Bill Withers

EARLY INFLUENCES

The "5" Royales

AWARD FOR MUSICAL EXCELLENCE

Ringo Starr

---

2016

PERFORMERS

Cheap Trick

Chicago

Deep Purple

Steve Miller

N.W.A.

AWARD FOR MUSICAL EXCELLENCE

Bert Berns

---

2017

PERFORMERS

ELO

Joan Baez

Journey

Pearl Jam

Tupac Shakur

Yes

- READ MORE about these inductees

AWARD FOR MUSICAL EXCELLENCE

Nile Rodgers

© 2017 WKYC-TV