Debate heats as Protests meet at Jeff Davis
Opponents and proponents of New Orleans confederate monument removal gather at the Jefferson Davis monument, where Davis Parkway meets Canal St. Supporters of both arguments have been present at or near the monument since this evening.
WWL 11:09 PM. CDT April 29, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
City workers enter car, move it around the block
-
Trial begin in Destrehan teacher sex case
-
Landrieu: Other monuments to come down 'sooner rather than later'
-
What was there before the Confederate monuments?
-
Man defends names on Liberty Monument
-
Tempers flare at removal of Liberty Place monument
-
Fairgrounds getting ready for Jazz Fest, rain or shine
-
Six teen boys killed in one afternoon in Fulton County
-
Promposal brings school together
-
Little know about donor, statues' future
More Stories
-
Protests in front of Jefferson Davis statue get heatedApr 29, 2017, 11:08 p.m.
-
Body of teen found in Lake PontchartrainApr 29, 2017, 4:04 p.m.
-
Zurich Classic final round to start, end early due…Apr 29, 2017, 7:24 p.m.