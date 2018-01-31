1 dead, 1 injured after River Ridge shooting, JPSO says

RIVER RIDGE, La. -- The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting Wednesday afternoon that left one man dead and another man injured.
The shooting happened around noon in the 11100 block of Newton Street, just across the street from Jesse Owens Playground.
Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto says deputies believe two men got into an argument and shot each other.
