1 dead, 1 injured in double shooting on Oliver White Avenue, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS – NOPD is investigating a double shooting in the 2900 block of Oliver White Avenue that left one man dead on Saturday night.

Police say two men were shot at the location and taken to the hospital. One of the men died from his injuries at the hospital and the second victim is currently being treated, according to NOPD.

NOPD says the man who died is in his 30's.

This post will be updated when more information becomes available.

