1 dead, 2 injured in three shootings on Tuesday night

NOPD is investigating three shootings that left two people injured and one person dead on Tuesday night.

The first reported shooting occurred outside the Alvar Library in the Bywater when a security guard was shot in the back. He is currently in critical condition.

The second reported shooting occurred around 9 p.m. and left one woman injured in the 2700 block of Ursulines Avenue. Police later said the location of the shooting changed to the intersection of Orchid and Crete streets. Additional information about the shooting has not been released at this time.

About 20 minutes after that shooting, another shooting occurred in the 3000 block of Allen Street where one person died. NOPD is expected to give more details about the fatal shooting momentarily.

Anyone with information regarding the shootings is urged to call Crimestoppers at 822-1111.

