10-year-old boy missing in Lafourche Parish

THIBODAUX -- A 10-year-old boy is missing in Lafourche Parish.

Raynelle Robinson was last seen leaving his home in the 500 block of Paula Drive around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 20. According to police, Raynelle was wearing black Adidas shoes and his school uniform, a light blue shirt with a South Thibodaux Elementary School logo and khaki shorts.

Raynelle is about 4'10" tall and weights about 70 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Robinson’s location is asked to call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808, or simply call 9-1-1.

